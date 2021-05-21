The A List Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The A List is a British teen drama television series. The series The A List includes mystery and thriller.

The second season of the series The A List was confirmed in December 2019. The next season of the series The A List will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The A List Season 2 Released on the OTT platform Netflix

The series The A-List includes the life of Mia. She goes to the summer camp on one island. There are many dark secrets on that island.

The story will be continued in the second season of the series The A List. Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier created the series The A List.

Nick Foster was the composer in the series The A List. Anne Brogan was the executive producer of the series The A List.

Sandra Maclver produced the series The A List. The series The A List was shot in Scotland. Each episode’s length of the series The A List is around 25 to 26 minutes.

The A List Season 1 was directed by Patrick Harkins, Jim Shields, and Dan Berlinka. It was written by Dan Berlinka, Nina Metivier, and Kate Davidson.

The A List Season 2 was directed by Neil J. Wilkinson and Dan Berlinka. It was written by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier.

The series The A List was made under Kindle Entertainment. Let’s see the release date of the series The A List Season 2 below.

The A List Season 2 Release Date:

The series The A List Season 2 will be released on 25th June 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The A List Season 1 was released on 25th October 2018.

The A List Season 1 includes 13 episodes, and the second season will include 8 episodes. The series The A List has received a very positive response from the critics.

The series The A List has received 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s see the cast of the upcoming series The A List Season 2.

The A List Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series The A List Season 2 below.

Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia Ellie Duckles as Amber Savannah Baker as Kayleigh Cian Barry as Dave Eleanor Bennett as Jenna Jacob Dudman as Dev Benjamin Nugent as Harry Rosie Dwyer as Alex Jack Kane as Zac Max Lohan as Luka Nneka Okoye as Mags Michael Ward as Brendan Georgina Sadler as Petal Indianna Ryan as Midge

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The A List Season 2.

The A List Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series The A List Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of the series The A List Season 1 below. It was released on 18th October 2018.

