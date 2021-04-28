selfregistration.cowin.gov.in – Covid-19 Vaccination Registration for 18+ : How to Register for Covid Vaccination

Covid-19 Vaccination Registration for 18+ : All the Details

Now, you can register on cowin.gov.in to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The Indian government has recently announced that anyone more than 18 years of age can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

They have started a website for the registration. On the registration page, you will have to enter all the necessary information to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

selfregistration.cowin.gov.in – Covid-19 Vaccination Registration for 18+

Read the complete article to get the all details about the Covid-19 vaccination program which will be starting on 1st May 2021. Let’s get the complete detail about it.

Do I Have To Register For Covid Vaccine?

Yes, It is mandatory to register for Covid-19 vaccination on cowin.go.in. The Indian government is liberalizing the program of vaccination.

Now, all the adults can register themselves easily on the Covid-19 vaccination program at cowin.gov.in.

It is the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India. It will be started from 1st May 2021. The Covid-19 vaccination drive is started for all adults. The Indian government is trying hard to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to everyone above 18 years of age.

The registration process for Covid-19 vaccination for all adults will start from 28th April 2021.

You can also register yourself to get the Covid-19 vaccine through the Aarogya Setu app. The registration process will also be available on the Indian government app, Aarogya Setu.

Cowin.gov.in is also the Indian government website for the registration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Is Covid Vaccine Free for 18+ in India?

In India, over 20 states have decided to provide the covid vaccine for free to their people. Some states have decided to provide the covid vaccine free for 18 to 45 years of age.

Also, some states are currently providing the covid vaccine at a low cost. There is no official detail about the cost structure for the covid vaccine. But we expect that it will soon be available for free to all the states of India.

In many states of India, people above 45 years of age can get free vaccines at government hospitals.

The covid vaccine is also available in many private hospitals at a minimum cost that can afford everyone.

List Of Vaccines which Available in India

Covaxin (In use)

Covishield (In Use)

Covovax (Not Yet Approved)

Oxford-AstraZeneca (Halts)

Sputnik V (Approved for Use)

To provide vaccines all over India, the government is trying very hard. There are many states that will provide the covid vaccine for free. It includes Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

The above-listed states will provide the covid vaccine free of cost. They will provide the covid vaccine for free to 18 to 45 years of age people.

How Do I Register For the Covid-19 Vaccine in India?

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine through the Cowin portal, follow the below steps.

Open the website www.cowin.gov.in. Log in or register yourself on the website. Enter your contact number. You will receive an OTP to your registered phone number. Enter the OTP that you have received. Click on the Verify button. The registration form of the Covid-19 vaccine will open. You will have to choose the Photo ID proof in order to go further. Fill in all the required details on the registration form such as Full Name, Gender, Age, Photo ID Proof, Required Documents, etc. After filling in all the required information, click on the Register button located below to the registration form. After the completion of the registration, you will get account details. You can add more family members by clicking on the Add More button. After that, you will see the Schedule Appointment. Click on it to schedule the appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine. You can search your nearest Covid-19 vaccination center by giving some details like state, pin code, district, etc. You will get the information about the date and time availability. After selection, click on the Book button. you will receive an SMS consisting of all the details of your appointment at the vaccination center.

It is the complete process to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Where We Can Register For Covid-19 Vaccine?

You can register at www.cowin.gov.in to get the Covid-19 vaccine or you can use the Aarogya Setu app for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Both the source are available to book an appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid Vaccine Registration Status:

The registration to get the Covid-19 vaccine on the Cowin website or app is started today. It was started at 4 PM today – 28th April 2021.

You can see a further status or details on the website cowin.gov.in.

Registration for Covid Vaccine in Uttar Pradesh:

The registration process for the Covid vaccine is the same for all the states of India. You can visit cowin.gov.in for registration.

Application for Covid Vaccine:

You can register yourself on the Indian government website cowin.gov.in to get the Covid vaccine from your nearest vaccination center.

You will get the message after the successful registration. Check out the steps that we have mentioned above.

Update on Coronavirus Vaccine in India:

The registration for the Covid vaccine is started today from 4 PM – 28th April 2021. Fill in all the details and book an appointment to get the Covid vaccine. Many people have already registered themselves on cowin.gov.in.

As we get any updates about the Covid vaccination program, we will update it here.