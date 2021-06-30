Tehran Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Tehran is an Israeli television series. It is a spy thriller series. The series Tehran was renewed for the second season on 26th January 2021 by Apple TV+.

The series Tehran has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the Israeli series Tehran Season 2.

Tehran Season 2:

The series Tehran includes drama and thriller. The series Tehran got positive reviews from the audience. It seems that the third season of the series, Tehran will also receive a positive response from the audience.

In the series Tehran, a Mossad agent goes on her first mission. She goes on a mission as a computer hacker. She goes to her hometown of Tehran.

The series Tehran is full of serial drama and espionage thrillers. The series Tehran was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn.

Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar did the screenplay of the series Tehran. The series Tehran was directed by Daniel Syrkin.

The series Tehran starring Niv Sultan, Ash Goldeh, Shaun Toub, Moe Bar-El, Navid Negahban, Qais Khan, Liraz Charhi, Sogand Sara Fakheri, Menashe Noy, and Shervin Alenabi.

The series Tehran is available to watch on Apple TV+ in three different languages; Hebrew, English, and Persian. The series Tehran was executively produced by Dana Eden, Julien Leroux, Alon Aranya, Eldad Koblenz, Shula Spiegel, Peter Emerson, and Moshe Zonder.

Giora Bejach completed the cinematography of the series Tehran. The Israeli series Tehran was made under Donna Productions, Paper Plane Productions, and Shula Spiegel Productions. Cineflix and Apple TV+ distributed the series Tehran.

The series Tehran was edited by Roni Klimowski and Dana Yardeni Lichter. The shooting of the series Tehran Season 2 is expected to start in Spring 2021. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the Israeli series Tehran. We expect that the series Tehran Season 2 will include eight episodes like the first season of the series Tehran.

The first season of the series Tehran contains eight episodes titled Emergency Landing in Tehran, Blood on Her Hands, Yasamin’s Girl, Shakira and Sickboy, The Other Iran, The Engineer, Tamar’s Father, and Five Hours Until the Bombing Run.

It was written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar. It was directed by Daniel Syrkin. If we get any update about the second season of the series Tehran, we will update it here.

At the end of the first season of the series Tehran, we have seen that Milad and Tamar go back to Tehran and obtain their contact.

Kadosh talks with Gorev and tries to convince him to approve the plan of Tamar. Faraz pays the price for the death of Tabrizi. But he is still fighting for his wife.

During the incident that happened in the commune, Tamar gets crashed. And she also worries for Milad. Kadosh tries to help Tamar in order to get up. So, they can complete their operation.

On the other side in Istanbul, The negotiations get sour between Faraz and the Mosad. Meanwhile, Tamar’s father’s life is in a problem by a thread.

The Israeli F35 airplane is going to the nuclear plant. At that time, Milad, Tamar, and Kadosh begin their operation against the Iranian anti-aircraft defenses.

There is no update about the plot of the second season of the series Tehran. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

We expect that the plot of the second season of the series Tehran will start where it’s left in the first season. It is an interesting story to watch.

According to the executive producer of the series Tehran – Julien Leroux, the production of the second season of the series Tehran was started in December 2020, but it was not officially confirmed.

The second season of the series Tehran was announced on 26th January 2021 by Apple TV+. The second season of the series Tehran will be on Apple Original worldwide.

The second season of the series Tehran will also be available to watch on Kan 11. There is no update about the third season of the series Tehran.

If we get any update about the third season of the Israeli series Tehran, we will add it here. We expect that the third season of the series Tehran will be based on the second season.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Tehran.

Tehran Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the second season of the series Tehran below.

Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyal Menashe Noy as Meir Gorev Navid Negahban as Masoud Tabrizi Qais Khan as Mohammed Balochi Dan Mor as Eran Shila Ommi as Naahid Moe Bar-El as Karim Glenn Close as Marjan Montazeri Shaun Toub as Faraz Kamali Shervin Alenabi as Milad Liraz Charhi as Yael Kadosh Reza Diako as Shahin Arash Marandi as Ali Danny Sher as Mike Ash Goldeh as Hassan

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Tehran.

Tehran Season 2 Release Date:

The series Tehran Season 2’s release date is not announced yet. We expect that the series Tehran Season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Tehran, we will update it here. The first season of the series Tehran was released on 22nd June 2020 on Apple TV+. The second season of the series Tehran will be released on Apple TV+.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Tehran Season 2.

Tehran Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Tehran Season 2 is not released yet. It will soon be released. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Tehran below. It was released by Apple TV on 2nd September 2020. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.