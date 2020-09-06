Tales from the Loop: Science fiction to arm yourself with patience

Amazon Prime Video



The Serie Tales from the Loop it is the rare case of a show based on drawings. In particular, its plot is inspired by the illustrations of the Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, who has captivated the world with his original work that combines everyday scenes of cities and landscapes of Sweden in the 1980s with science fiction objects, such as robots and colossal futuristic-inspired structures.

Stålenhag has never fully explained what these futuristic objects do or where they come from. That mystery is undoubtedly an interesting idea for a science fiction series. And that’s the premise of the series Tales from the Loop, created by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) and that Amazon Prime Video releases on April 3.

CNET en Español had access to three of the nine episodes that make up the first season. Each of these chapters (1, 4 and 6) is centered on a different character: a girl whose mother and house disappear after a scientific experiment; a grandparent who receives the news that he is terminally ill; and an African-American vigilante who, after repairing an abandoned tractor, is transported to an alternate reality.

Stålenhag (born 1984) has been inspired by the art of Ralph McQuarrie and Syd Mead, authors of the conceptual designs for Star wars and Blade runner, respectively. The drawings can be seen on their website and through the three books that collect their drawings: Tales from the Loop (2014), Things from the Flood (2016) and The Electric State (2017).

Stålenhag has created a short history for his drawings: all the scenes he paints take place in towns and rural areas of Sweden in the 1980s, and are in the vicinity of an underground government office. Large machines have been left in disuse and are seen abandoned on the roads and fields, with no apparent explanation.

That mystery, which inspired the series, doesn’t get a clear answer on the show. In fact, Tales from the Loop she is not interested in the science fiction aspect of the story, in robots and technology. His focus is on human relationships, on what connects the characters. Its focus is more on emotions than action.

In the series, The Loop is the colloquial expression that people use to designate the Center for Experimental Physics (MCEP for its acronym in English). It is an underground laboratory that, in the words of its director (Jonathan Pryce) seeks to unravel the mysteries of the universe. To this end, this place houses a machine that gives rise to changes in the space-time relationship.

Tales from the Loop It is a minimalist show, that flows slowly and with little dialogue. It’s like the movie Ad astra (2019), but set in a small town and without monologues. It goes against the flow of other science fiction series, such as Westworld or Star Trek: Picard, which have focused on the action scenes.

The series created by Halpern is meditative. He is more interested in the world of alternative realities, and in how changes in the space / time relationship affect people. It is a calm, wintry series, similar in tone to another science fiction series on Amazon Prime, The First (2018), starring Sean Penn.

It can be said that Tales from the Loop it faithfully recreates Stålenhag’s drawings, to the point that, although the series is set in Ohio, United States, it is never entirely clear whether you are in Sweden; in fact, in a shot of the first episode you can see the billboard of a local cinema where the film is shown Summer with Monika (1953), directed by Ingmar Bergman.

Also, as in Stålenhag’s drawings, the series sees robots and futuristic structures as pieces of decoration and as fuzes of the imagination: at the center are always humans and their relationships with each other.

Of course, in a series with this concept, the production elements come first, especially the production design, the sets, the costumes and the visual effects. Two aspects deserve a separate mention: the music is composed by Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan; and cinematography, in which some of the best cinematographers of today participate: Ole Bratt Birkeland (Utopia), Jeff Cronenweth (Fight club) and Luc Montpellier (Counterpart).

The episodes that CNET en Español had access to were directed by Mark Romanek (Never let me go), Andrew Stanton (Wall-E) and Charlie McDowell (The One I Love). But other filmmakers are also involved, like Jodie Foster.

In addition to Pryce, the series includes in its cast Rebecca Hall, Duncan Joyner, Ato Essandoh, Paul Schneider, the Spanish Jon Kortajarena (High seas), Daniel Zolghadri, Nicole Law, Tyler Barnhardt and Jane Alexander, among others.



In the competition it was streaming, it makes sense that the series seek to differentiate themselves. Tales from the Loop it does so by focusing on the lives of ordinary people surrounded by extraordinary objects and situations. The premise, which could have spawned a memorable show, seems to have stuck. Proposal Lo-fi science fiction runs the risk of being forgotten, like the rusty robots in Simon Stålenhag’s drawings.

The Serie Tales from the Loop premieres April 3 on Amazon Prime Video.