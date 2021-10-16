The Main Villain of Batwoman Season 3 is Bridget Regan

According to some news, Bridget Regan is the main villain in the third season of the series Batwoman. It is confirmed that the Poison Ivy of Bridget Regan will have a big story arc in the third season of the series Batwoman.

The new season of th series Batwoman is set to premiere on 13th October. Recently, the showrunner Caroline Dries said that she super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline.

There is a huge facet of it that they have not revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience in order to participate in.

They do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon as well as what they normally do, which is put their own spin on it. It is a major story arc of the season, and they make it really hard on Batwoman.

The third season of the series includes many episodes titled Mad as a Hatter, Loose Tooth, Freeze, Antifreeze, etc. It was written by Caroline Dries, Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, Nancy Kiu, and Daniel Thomsen. It was directed by Holly Dale, Jeff Hunt, and Greg Beeman.

In the third season of the series Batwomanm, we see the biggest fan of Alice gets his hands on the mind-control top hat of Mad Hatter, and goes on a crime spree.

At the time when a new incarnation of the swamp of Gotham slumming Killer Croc surfaces as well as starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman as well as Alice is put to the test.

But Alice is not the only unwanted intrusion into the life of Ryan at the time when Jada Jet shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the new CEO of the company.

Mary and Luke’s relationship gets strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, and at the same time Sophie discovered herself becoming part of the inner circle of Ryan.

Later, an unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman as well as the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands.

At the same time, a new member of the Jet family surfaces at the time when Marquis Jet tries to make a not-so-subtle entrance, that interrupts a personal moment between Jada and Ryan.

Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game as well as Sophie reminds all that she is badass, especially in the middle of the life-threatening situations.

Batwing has to make a decision if he is ready to suit up again. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

The series Batwoman was created by Caroline Dries. It stars Meagan Tandy, Rachel Skarsten, and Camrus Johnson.

The series Batwoman was directed by Holly Dale, Carl Seaton, Michael A. Allowitz, Dermott Downs, Marcos Siega, Jeffrey G. Hunt, Laura Belsey, Scott Peters, James Bamford, Greg Beeman, Michael C. Blundell, Tara Miele, Sudz Sutherland, Amanda Tapping, etc.

The series Batwoman was written by Caroline Dries, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Natalie Abrams, Ebony Gilbert, Jerry Shandy, Daphne Miles, Maya Houston, Chad Fiveash, Nancy Kiu, James Patrick Stoteraux, Holly Henderson, Don Whitehead, Daniel T. Thomsen, etc.

