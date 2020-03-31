Steven Spielberg Launches American Film Institute’s New Daily AFI Movie Club With ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

The American Film Institute is wanting someplace over the rainbow to place a bit hope in our new day by day routines on this age of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, AFI unveiled the launch of AFI Movie Club, designed to be “a day by day digital gathering to leverage our collective love of movie on behalf of optimism on this time of world uncertainty.” Steven Spielberg, an AFI Trustee and 1995 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award, launched the primary film chosen — 1939’s immortal Oscar-winning basic The Wizard of Oz — with a video (see it under) by which he’s standing in entrance of a surprising French poster of one other basic, Physician Zhivago. Within the video, he explains the explanation the debut movie was chosen for the consideration. “I do know you suppose you’ve seen it, however please suppose once more as a result of proper now at this second in our historical past what higher message is there then ‘There’s no place like residence’? ”

Associated Story Nielsen Says Streaming Surged 50% For Week Of March 16 From 12 months In the past – ‘Spenser Confidential’ On Netflix Most Watched

AFI stated it should proceed to pick an iconic film every day for the world to observe collectively, making a communal viewing expertise throughout these unprecedented occasions of social distancing. The plan is to have quite a lot of different visitor hosts saying choose AFI Films of the Day in movies posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. To view the featured film of the day with the usage of your preexisting streaming providers, go to AFI.com/MovieClub. An AFI spokesperson advised me the group will probably be doing this each day for the foreseeable future and will probably be digging out tons of nice unique archive materials so as to add to the expertise. This can embody “enjoyable info and household dialogue factors.” Audiences can proceed the dialog on-line utilizing the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.

“AFI’s purpose is to dwell in a world of artwork above anxiousness,” president and CEO Bob Gazzale stated. “We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the best storyteller of our day, prepared the ground.”

Right here’s Spielberg’s video: