Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

As we all know, today’s generation is fond of watching Korean series, whether love-based or fighting. People love to watch such series. So, we are here to discuss one of the latest and ongoing series, Stealer, The Treasure Keeper. This is a great written by Choi Joon-bae and Min Jung Ah. Not only that, but it also has very popular Korean starring members like Jo Han-Chul, Joo Won, etc.

Now, if we speak about the IMDb rating of Stealer, The Treasure Keeper, which is still an ongoing series, is 7.2 out of 10, which is quite impressive.

The first episodes of The Stealer, The Treasure Keeper, were released on 12th April 2023. Yet, the production is ongoing for its last episodes, and in between this scenario, the fans have created much expectation with season 2, about which the makers have yet to confirm.

So, here in this article, we’ll give you all the essential information about the upcoming season of The Stealer, The Treasure Keeper, including its release date, cast member, storyline, and so on.

We should start the discussion by knowing the list of characters for its upcoming season.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2, Cast Member:

Well, as we have said above, the production of season 1 is still ongoing, and the makers have not given any information about the happening of its next season, even though they have not shared any hints or clues for the same.

And, in such a situation, the fans are also demanding Stealer The Treasure Keeper season 2 and also expecting that they will get to see the same cast member once again in the forthcoming season too.

Here we are providing the expected list of characters who might be a part of season 2.

List of Main Characters:

Joo Won as Hwang Dae-Myung Choi Hwa-jung as Lee Chun-ja Lee Joo-woo as Choi Min-woo Kim Jae-won as Shin Chang-Hoon Jo Han-Chul as Jang Tae-in

Supporting Characters:

Min Su-hwa as Jin Ae-ri Song Jae-hee as Jang Chun-peong Kim Jae-Chul as Jo Huin-dal Shim Jin-hwa as Shim Mi-young Jung Eun-Pyo as Choi Song-Cheol Lee Seol-ah as Ahn Yeon-ji Jang Gwang as Chairman Yang Jung Min-Joon as Ahn Yeon-seok TBA as Secretary Han Jeon Jin-oh as Kim Young-Chan Kim Won-hyo as Mi-young’s husband Choi Jung-woo as Dr. Ko Lee Deko-hwa as Kim Young-soo

The above-mentioned is the list of the predicted character. Still, the final confirmation is pending, and it will take some more time as the last episode production work is ongoing.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 1 Overview:

Stealer The Treasure Keeper season 1 is significantly winning the heart of people, and it was released on 12th April 2023. Each episode has unique, interesting concepts, attracting most of its fans to watch the other episodes of the season.

Here we are presenting a brief overview of the entire storyline of season 1, so all the new viewers can know more about one such series and enjoy watching the series.

So, the storyline starts with a Hwang Dae-Myung, who is working as a government official and suddenly suspected that he has some hidden connections with the mysterious cultural property thief, a.k.a Skunk.

He started his artistic team after realizing his hidden connections with that cultural property. He named it Karma, and the only purpose of this team is to fight against those crimes who cannot get justice from the law, rules, and regulations.

So, now the fans are excited to know what the makers plan for the forthcoming season of Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2. But, the actual thing is that they still need to make a plan to release season 2, as the production of the last episode of season 1 is still on its way to release.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Fans, we understand your excitement about the upcoming season’s storyline of Stealer The Treasure Keeper.

Still, it is also a fact that the makers have not released anything about the forthcoming season, as their season 1 project is already on its way. Yet, the last episodes remain to remove.

But not to worry, guys, because if there will be a season 2 of The Stealer The Treasure Keeper, then I am damm sure that you guys enjoy the storyline of the season much more than that of season 1, but for any updates related to the season 2, you have to wait for a few more months.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 List of Episodes:

As far as we know, the makers are still busy with the production of the season 1s episode, they have not shared anything regarding the Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2, but it also has the twelve episodes, like season 1.

But, till that, we are providing you the list of titles of the episodes of season 1, by which you can easily estimate the storyline of season 1.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 1 List of Episodes:

Episode 01: “Joseon Tongbo with Hole.”

Episode 02: “Chairman Yang’s Summer House.”

Episode 03: “Is Dae-Myung Skunk?”

Episode 04: “A Special Cooperation”

Episode 05: “Min-Woo Arrests Doctor Ko.”

Episode 06: “A Business Trip to Jeju Island.”

Episode 07: “A Hound Dog.”

Episode 08: “Ae-ri Joins Team Karma.”

Episode 09: “Through the Maze”

Episode 10: “The Last Room”

Episode 11: “The Fated Day”

Episode 12: TBA

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 Release Date:

We are still waiting to have confirmed news about the Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 because the production of Season 1 is still ongoing, and the makers need some time to plan for making Season 2 or not.

But not to worry, fans, if there is season 2, it will be released by early 2024 or by the end of 2023. Still, that moment, enjoy watching Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 1.

Where to Watch Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2?

The makers still need to start the production of Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2. But the fans can watch the entire Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 1 on the TVING streaming platform in South Korea.

And it is also available on the Viu platform for all the other region fans.

Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 Trailer:

Already season 1 of The Stealer The Treasure Keeper is ongoing, and until the completion of season 1, we cannot confirm its forthcoming season.

But, here we have linked a trailer of season 1 of Stealer The Treasure Keeper, so watch the trailer and keep your constant eye to get all the latest information about its forthcoming season.

Final Words:

Stealer, The Treasure Keeper is one of the outstanding ongoing South Korea-based series, excellently written by Shin Kyung-ji and directed by Min Jung-ah and Choi Joon-bae. The series also has all the famous Korean star cast, including Choi Hwa-Jung, Joo-Won, Jo Han-Chul, etc., and all the cast members are getting much appreciation for their brilliant acting performances.

Also, only after releasing a few episodes of season 1 it gains a very impressive IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10, yet the production is complete. Not only that, but the viewers are already demanding season 2. Let’s see what the makers have decided for its upcoming season because they are all busy with the production of the season 1s episode.

