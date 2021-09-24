Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an American animated television series. The series Star Trek: Lower Decks includes action, adventure, comedy, and sci-fi.

The series Star Trek: Lower Decks has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2:

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2:

In the series Star Trek: Lower Decks, the support crew serving on one of the least important ships of Starfleet that is the U.S.S. Cerritos has to keep up with their duties while the ship gets rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Mike McMahan created the series Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome, Noel Wells, and Jack Quaid.

The series Star Trek: Lower Decks is based on Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry. The series Star Trek: Lower Decks was executively produced by Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Katie Krentz, Trevor Roth, Mike McMahan, and Heather Kadin.

The running time of each episode of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks ranges around 25 minutes. The series Star Trek: Lower Decks was made under CBS Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment, Important Science, and Titmouse, Inc.

The first season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks includes a total of 10 episodes and arrived on CBS. The second season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks includes a total of 10 episodes and currently airing on Paramount+.

Let’s see the review of the seventh episode of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Review:

In the seventh episode titled Where Pleasant Fountains Lie of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2, we have seen that Boimler and Mariner are stranded on an uninhabited planet along with a sentient computer.

On the Cerritos, Lt. Commander Billups has to prove his engineering skills and abilities to an old adversary. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 below.

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs Gillian Vigman as T’Ana Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom Paul F. Tompkins as Migleemo Phil LaMarr as Mariner’s father Jonathan Frakes as William T. Riker Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris Noel Wells as D’Vana Tendi Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Let’s see the release date of the eighth episode of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date:

The series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired on 30th September 2021. It will be aired on Paramount+.

The second season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks includes a total of ten episodes. Seven episodes are already aired, and the three will soon be aired.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer:

Find the teaser of the series Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 below.

