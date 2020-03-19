Spanish Securities Watchdog Halts Short Selling Amid Coronavirus Caused Recession

Spain’s Nationwide Securities Market Fee (CNMV) has halted quick promoting in an effort to safe native shares from the recession brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.

The ban will final one month, ranging from March 17, with doable extension for extra intervals not exceeding three months, Bloomberg reported on March 17. In an electronic mail to Bloomberg, the CNMV defined that it made a dedication to take such motion:

“As a result of excessive volatility taking maintain of European securities markets, together with these primarily based in Spain, their efficiency within the context of the state of affairs arisen on account of the virus COVID-19 and the danger of disorderly buying and selling happening within the following weeks. One other issue thought of has been the implications of the announcement of the state of emergency.”

Coronavirus’s extreme impression on world financial system

Coronavirus has stricken the world financial system, pushing the US Federal Reserve to chop rates of interest by half a proportion level, and even New York Metropolis’s mayor Invoice de Blasio to require that each one regulated firms engaged in crypto-related actions submit detailed “preparedness plans” to handle the historic danger.

On the identical time, some analysts, like crypto-focused market analysis agency Crebaco, urged that the recession was anticipated by many analysts over the past a number of years. “The World markets have been correcting since [the] previous couple of days. Some blame it on CoronaVirus, some curse on crude oil,” the agency stated.

In accordance with Crebaco, the U.S. yield curve — which consists of the long-term and short-term rates of interest given by the treasury — is “an extremely correct device for understanding and predicting recession and US financial situations.”

In a latest interview with Cointelegraph, Campbell Harvey, a professor of worldwide enterprise at Duke College, additionally spoke concerning the inverted yield curve, which, in line with him, precedes recessions.

In Harvey’s opinion, the recession will likely be very extreme, with individuals de-risking their portfolios by liquidating among the cryptocurrencies within the face of the present coronavirus menace: