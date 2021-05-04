Servant Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The servant is a psychological horror television series. It is a thriller and drama series. The third season of the series Servant was renewed in December 2020.

Servant Season 3: Latest news

Tony Basgallop created the series Servant. The series Servant was written by Tony Basgallop, Nina Braddock, Ishana Night, and Shyamalan.

Tony Basgallop, M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch were the executive producers of the series Servant.

Mike Gioulakis and Jarin Blaschke did the cinematography of the series Servant. The series Servant was made under Blinding Edge Pictures, Escape Artists, and Dolphin Black Production.

Servant Season 3 Release Date:

It seems that the series Servant Season 3 will be released in early 2022. Servant Season 1 was released on 28th November 2019 and the second season was released on 15th January 2021.

The first and second season of the series Servant consists of ten episodes each. Servant Season 1 was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Daniel Sackheim, Nimrod Antal, Alexis Ostrander, Lisa Bruhlmann, and John Dahl.

Servant Season 2 was written by Tony Basgallop, Nina Braddock, and Ishana Night Shyamalan. It was directed by Julia Ducornau, Ishana Night Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan, Isabella Eklof, and Nimrod Antal.

The series Servant has received a Golden Reel Award on 16th April 2021. If we get any update about the series Servant Season 3, we will add it here. Let’s see the expected cast of the series Servant Season 3.

Servant Season 3 Cast:

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce Mason and Julius Belford as Baby Jericho Philip James Brannon as Matthew Roscoe Tony Revolori as Tobe S. J. Son as Wanda Molly Griggs as Isabelle Carrick Boris McGiver as Uncle George Jerrika Hinton as Natalie Gorman Todd Waring as Frank Pearce

Servant Season 3 Trailer:

Servant Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Servant Season 3 does not arrive yet. We have to wait for a little to watch the trailer of the third season of the series Servant.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Servant. It was released on 10th December 2020 by Apple TV.

