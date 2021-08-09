Dixie D’Amelio Said About Her Mental Health in Her New Television Show

Recently, Dixie D’Amelio said about her mental health in her show with the Kardashians. Dixie D’Amelio is an American social media personality and also a singer.

She recently responded to the comparison of her next reality television show, The Dixie D’Amelio’s Show, with the Kardashians, by saying that the makers of the show weren’t acting to be like the Kardashians.

She was very nervous at the time when she opened up about her mental health problem on her next show.

She also shared that it was scary to put her life – out there and get the reactions of the people. She also tells that how this was the only thing that she was feared of and later said about how she feels the show was nice at the time when she shares her excitement about the launch of the show.

Dixie D’Amelio further said that she does not have any interest in acting and tells that she is not perfect at acting and also adds about how she grew up doing some theatres, and it was really fun.

She also said that she was struggling when the camera was on her face, and at that time, she became herself and said that having to be like someone else was not what she was used to.

Dixie D’Amelio got famous after her TikTok video went viral, and after that, she received excellent fame and appeared on a Brat Television Series.

She also said about some of her songs that become popular and hit in very little time. It includes One Whole Day, Psycho, Naughty List, and Be Happy.

Dixie D’Amelio is an American singer, and she is known by her stage name Dixie. Dixie D’Amelio was born on 12th August 2001 in Norwalk, Connecticut, U.S.

Dixie D’Amelio was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards in 2020 and iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021.

