To Your Eternity Season 3, Release Date, Characters, Storyline, and Everything We Need To Know

To Your Eternity is one of the Japanese-based fantasy series written and adorned by Yoshitoki Oima. A weekly Shonen Magazine with nineteen volumes takes the To Your Eternity series. Also, this series is gaining popularity in Japan, as its fans appreciate it, and it won many awards for its fantastic creation. To Your Eternity is a heart-touching series about a boy named Fushi.

Also, it is one of the globally favorite Japanese Manga-based series with an excellent IMDb Rating, i.e., 9 out of 10.

Now, after the constant success of the two seasons of the To Your Eternity series, the writer has also announced that there will also be a season 3 for the same. Since its announcement, the viewers have been crazily excited to know the further storyline of the series.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about To Your Eternity Season 3, including its storyline, cast member, release date, and much more.

To Your Eternity Season 3 Cast Member:

We all know the excitement and eagerness of fans to know about the cast member, right? And, Especially if it is related to any globally famous anime series like To Your Eternity. So, by considering the fan’s excitement, here we have shared an expected list of a few cast members, which includes;

Hayase Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

March Voiced by: Rie Hikisaka (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Pioran Voiced by: Rikako Aikawa (Japanese); Dorothy Elias-Fahn (English)

Parona was voiced by Aya Uchida (Japanese) and Valeria Rodriguez (English).

Fushi Voiced by: Reiji Kawashima (Japanese); Jacob Hopkins (English)

The Beholder Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Cory Yee (English)

Tonarily voiced by: Eri Inagawa

Booze Man, Voiced by: Kentaro Tone

Rean is voiced by Manaka Iwami.

Shin, voiced by: Atsushi Abe.

Besides this, there is also a high possibility that many old characters will return in this series, and the chances of new faces are also high. So, let’s go for the official announcement list of the characters from the maker’s side.

To Your Eternity Series Overview:

One of the fan’s favorite series, and mine too, To Your Eternity, primarily focuses on a story of a boy named Fushi and his emotional and strong mind. It is one of the heartwarming series and a global favorite too.

So, the first season of the To Your Eternity Series was released on 12th April 2021, and the makers have also recently released season 2 on 23rd October 2022. So, here we are providing a short overview of both series because many of Fushi’s friends might be unable to see the entire season 1 and season 2 due to any reasons.

As fans already know, at the end of season 1, Fushi decided to go into isolation for a long duration because of Pioran’s death. After a long year of isolation, he again enters the civilization, where he realizes many changes in himself and their surrounding areas.

Also, we have seen in season 2 that the Fushi is going into a Guardians Arc, which is chapters 55 to 62, according to the Manga book. Also, in season 2, fans have seen many new things, as Fushi is now interested in exploring more new things.

The Princess has spoken 👏 pic.twitter.com/llEGRQZp29 — To Your Eternity (@EternityAnimeEN) February 8, 2023

And now fans eagerly await the expected plot of the forthcoming season, as they are waiting to meet with a few new places and faces.

To Your Eternity Season 2 List of Episodes:

Below are all the titles mentioned below that are a part of season 2. By seeing that, one can easily guess the entire episode. Hence, first of all, let’s see the titles of all 20 episodes, including;

Episode 1: “Infatuation Reborn”

Episode 2: “Beating Will.”

Episode 3: “The Awaited”

Episode 4: “The Young Man Who Can See”

Episode 5: “The Holy Man’s Voyage”

Episode 6: “Heretics Betrayed”

Episode 7: “Crime and Forgiveness”

Episode 8: “Beyond Dreams”

Episode 9: “Expanding Consciousness.”

Episode 10: “Resonance”

Episode 11: “The Value of Flesh”

Episode 12: “Secret Behind the Veil”

Episode 13: “The Wise Man’s Identity”

Episode 14: “Morning of Rebirth”

Episode 15: “The Self, Worn Down.”

Episode 16: “Three Eternal Warriors.”

Episode 17: “What You Want to Protect”

Episode 18: “Death of the Deathless”

Episode 19: “And Then, Dawn.”

Episode 20: “End of an Era”

To Your Eternity Production Team:

Initially, the series To Your Eternity season 3 is taken from a well-known Japanese Manga-based series created by Yoshitoki Oima and published by Kodansha a publication.

And the Manga magazine has nineteen chapters into it. The fans may see many more seasons of the series.

To Your Eternity is one of the worldwide fans’ favorite series based on a Japanese Manga series directed by Kiyoko Sayama and Masahiko Murata and produced by Aya Ishii.

Also, the whole series of To Your Eternity will be released on its official platform, i.e., on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity Season 3 Expected Storyline:

The creators have yet to disclose the season 3 storyline, but as per Manga novel-based series, To Your Eternity season, three will be full of emotions. Also, it will cover the themes of life, death, etc.

Also, the arc will play a central role in the story, giving the viewers a significant time jump in the series.

In that Modern Arc, fans will get to see a new Fushi, as he now encounters the technology and finds many new methods of living too.

In a Nutshell, the upcoming season is full of emotions, suspense, and many new life-exploring mysteries. So, be ready, fans, for again watching one of your favorite series, forthcoming episode very soon.

To Your Eternity Season 3 Release Date:

To Your Eternity Season, Three is one of the most awaited films, as fans are much more excited to watch the forthcoming season.

But the thing is, the creator still needs to share an official release date for the upcoming season, and also, it is expected that it will be going to release by the end of 2023 or by the start of the year 2024.

Do you know where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 3?

To Your Eternity is one of the globally favorite series, and their fans most love it. But still, many fans are finding the best platform to watch the series. So, here we have a few lists of media from which fans can easily connect with their favorite series, To Your Eternity.

What adventures will Fushi experience next? To Your Eternity Season 2 continues on @Crunchyroll this Winter! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/jX6NqOtfyJ — To Your Eternity (@EternityAnimeEN) December 25, 2022

Crunchyroll (An official release platform)

Also, in South and South East Asia, they can view the series on YouTube.

To Your Eternity Season 3 Trailer:

Currently, the production of To Your Eternity Season 3 is ongoing, and until its completion, we dont have any final news about its trailer. So, till that moment, fans have to wait for it patiently.

Conversely, the viewers can enjoy watching the trailer for season 2, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

To Your Eternity is one of the best Japanese Manga Series written and adorned by Yoshitoki Oima. The series has many broke records, as it is now one of their fans’ favorite and most lovely global series. Also, both seasons are constantly progressing, and every episode has a unique storyline. And after the release of season 2, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the forthcoming season.

So, here in this article, we have discussed all the essential information about To Your Eternity season 3, including its character name, trailer, storyline, and release date, which still needs to be released. Still, the expected date is by the end of 2023 or early 2024.