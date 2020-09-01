Scoob !: New Scooby-Doo Adaptation Advocates Nostalgia

Warner Bros. Pictures



I have a vague memory of Saturday mornings (maybe it was Sunday) watching the series with my sister Scooby Doo, from the Hanna-Barbera factory. The cartoon series was carried out by a group of adolescent investigators of paranormal phenomena, who had a certain talent to get in trouble and were always accompanied by their dog, Scooby. Scooby-Doo still has a certain image of a doggy ideal for me: big, always hungry, totally scary, friendly and clumsy.

So what to see , available for sale (US $ 24.99) and rent (US $ 19.99) in the United States from this May 15 in video on demand services and in streaming On HBO Max as of June 26, it had a certain nostalgic edge.

The new animated film based on the classic characters from the late 1960s series features the full crew: the ever-attentive Daphne (voiced by Amanda Seyfried); the clever Velma (voiced by Gina Rodriguez); the somewhat smug Fred (voiced by Zac Efron); the eternally hungry and not necessarily bright Shaggy (voiced by Will Forte), and Shaggy’s best friend Scooby-Doo (voiced by Frank Welker), a low-pitched (though capable of speaking) dog on an eternal search for his next power supply.

The film is an ode to nostalgia with winks for the older audience. There is a contemporary take on the original credits of the series and the film has even gone to the trouble of trying to find a middle ground in the sophistication of the animation used to portray its characters. The protagonists of Scoob! They are among the image of Shaggy, Scooby and company that we remember from the sixties and seventies and what technology allows right now at the level of textures, skin lighting or hair recreation.

Warner Bros. Pictures



Scoob! He first explains to us how all these characters met during their childhood, in a series of sequences that could almost constitute an episode of the original series, to make a temporal ellipsis and introduce us to a team for which some years have passed and which has to face a new mystery. Although its scale is more cinematographic than television dimensions.

And that’s one of my biggest complaints about a movie that seems designed for hyperactive viewers, where there is no place to pause and where something is always happening. In addition to being full of characters who have not just taken advantage of. In addition to the members of Mystery Inc. (Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, Fred and Scooby), Scoob! dusts off several classic Hanna-Barbera characters: the perennial villain Dick Dastardly and his characteristically catchy and devilish giggling dog; the robot dog Dynomutt and his not-too-bright boss, the superhero Blue Falcon; or the incredibly insightful Dee Dee Skyes. That’s not counting cameos from the host of American Idol Simon Cowell, the musician Harry Perry or the radio host Ira Glass.

The moral in Scoob! (of course there is) is served with little subtlety. Shaggy complains pretty early on in the movie that the meanest version of Simon Cowell has told him that friendship can’t fix anything. And there it is already known that the value of friendship will play a fundamental role in this story. It is also played by the human capacity to make mistakes and admit not knowing how to do something. “So it’s heroic to be scared and even lose sometimes?” Says in a rare moment of humility a Blue Falcon still not used to the demands of the superhero job.

Warner Bros. Pictures



Unlike with other animated films, reading or enjoyment for adults is here simply at that point of nostalgia. And in the inclusion of several jokes here and there that draw a lot of hand on references from contemporary popular culture. The one that made me laugh the most included Velma dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Halloween. Shaggy wants to know if he’s a Harry Potter character and what house he belongs to. Hufflepuff maybe? She replies that she is a Supreme Court judge. And Shaggy says, “Oh, Slytherin!”

A supporting character in the film also calls Halloween a big business strategy for the corn syrup industry. And when Dastardly adjectives Fred as Hemsworth, he is quick to try to figure out whether Liam or Chris. But beyond these moments for humor, my experience as an adult spectator was not very complete.

What in Scoob! the maxim of less is more could have been applied is clear. But it is also true that the options for new release films are limited at the moment. And Warner Bros. must want to see if it is possible to emulate the enviable box office of Trolls World Tour, another animated film that recently premiered on video on demand due to closed cinemas and showed that there are many parents trying to find new ways to distract their children.

And I can think of worse ways to entertain the children than to have them watch Shaggy and Scooby freaking out and jumping into each other’s arms.