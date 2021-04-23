Satyameva Jayate 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a Bollywood action film. It is the next part of the film Satyameva Jayate. The shooting of the film Satyameva Jayate 2 was started on 20th October 2020 in Lucknow.

The film Satyameva Jayate 2 was shot in three locations; Lucknow, Raebareli, and Mumbai.

The shooting of the film Satyameva Jayate 2 was completed in late January 2021. It was completed in Mumbai. Let’s talk about the details of the film Satyameva Jayate 2.

Satyameva Jayate 2:

Maybe there will be the aftermath of the story of the film Satyameva Jayate. Or maybe Satyameva Jayate 2 will include a fresh start. There is no official update about the storyline or plot of the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2.

The film Satyameva Jayate 2 was written and directed by Milap Zaveri. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nikkhil Advani.

Vishal-Sekhar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Arko Pravo Mukherjee gave the music in the film Satyameva Jayate 2.

Nigam Bomzan did the cinematography, and Maahir Zaveri edited the film Satyameva Jayate 2. The film Satyameva Jayate was made under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. AA Films distributed it.

The first film Satyameva Jayate was written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

Satyameva Jayate was made under the same production companies, and it was distributed by T-Series.

Let’s discuss the release date of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate 2.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Release Date:

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on 13th May 2021. It will be released in the Hindi language.

The first film Satyameva Jayate was released on 15th August 2018 and it achieved a huge success. So, we expect that Satyameva Jayate 2 will also get a wonderful response from the critics.

Let’s discuss the cast of Satyameva Jayate 2.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Cast:

John Abraham as Satya and Jay – Double Role Divya Khosla Kumar Rajeev Pillai Anup Soni

Only the main cast of the film Satyameva Jayate is revealed. Let’s see the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 is not launched yet. So, let’s see the trailer of Satyameva Jayate.

