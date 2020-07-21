Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tear around the camera: report

Juan Garzon / CNET



The new Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung would be experiencing some problems.

Some users complain about the appearance of a crack in the glass surrounding the rear camera. While some have seen a slight fracture appear on the back of the phone, others have seen the glass shatter abruptly, according to a Digital Trends report published April 29.

You can see some of the complaints in the Samsung user forum (in English) as one that describes the crack as “a hairline going from one side to the other”, while someone else says that “the crack goes through the main lens making the camera useless. ” “Both mine and my wife’s glass has been broken in the cameras. Neither of us have fallen or used them abruptly. I’m sure they both broke in our pockets,” he complained. another person.

“The same thing happened to me and my husband. The rear camera literally breaks randomly without getting hit,” another person said. “I think I should be happy that they haven’t caught fire yet,” he added.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment. The Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched in March and features a 108 megapixel camera.

