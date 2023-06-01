Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is a Japanese Manga-based series adored and written by Yu Tomofuji. The series is a fantasy drama series that was created by Chiaki Kon and written by Seishi Minakami. Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is one of the popular series which mainly focuses on a plot where demons need a women’s sacrifices and more.

If we talk about the IMDb rating of The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is 7.4 out of 10.

After the successful release of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 1 on 20th April 2023, the fans demand season 2, whose happening still needs to be confirmed by the production team members.

So, here in this article, we provide all the essential information about the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 2, including its episode lists, storyline, cast members, and much more.

Thus, let’s start our article by knowing the list of characters of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 2.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2 Characters:

Most Japanese-based animation series are popular in many other countries too. So the makers also released the series in English as well as in Japanese series. Also, both languages have their voice-over artist, who gives their incredible voice to all the fan’s favorite characters.

But as of now, we have no news confirmation regarding the happening of the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 2. Still, we are sharing the list of characters who might be a part of its forthcoming season.

Japanese Voice-over Artists:

Kana Hanazawa as Sariphi

Takuma Terashima as Anubis

Satoshi Hino as Leonhart

Natsumi Fujiwara as Clops

Yuka Nuku as Cy

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Bennu

Megumi Han as Amit

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Jormungand

Tasuku Hatanaka as Lanteveldt

English Voice-Over Artists:

Emi Lo as Sariphi

Tom Laflin as Anubis

Ray Hurd as Leonhart

Brittany Lauda as Amit

Kristian Eros as Clops

Lisette Monique Diaz as Cy

Brian Mathis as Jormungand

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Storyline Overview:

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is a famous Japanese Manga-based series newly released on 20th April 2023 consisting of seven episodes, out of which one will be released on 1st of June 2023.

So, at the start of the series of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, the fans saw that the Demons were demanding the sacrifice of women, as they eat women’s bodies and maintain the supremacy of their people over other human lives. This is a crucial activity that most women have to suffer against to save the life of other human beings.

But, after the 99th female sacrifice, one human girl came to the place, whose name was Sariphi. She is a powerful and fearless girl. Everyone showed no fear in her eyes, not even a cry, as she already knew that no one was behind her; she had no family or home.

Her strange behavior shocked everyone, and even the king was ready to give some space to Sariphi in his palace to live; that is how Sariphi became the queen of demons and beasts.

News: Niehime to Kemono no Ou (Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts) teaser promotional video #niehime #贄姫と獣の王 pic.twitter.com/Ng7o8WAo4x — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) August 20, 2022

A perfect storyline, and the role played by Sariphi was so unique. And there must have been season 2 of this series, as most fans eagerly await its part 2, even the season 1 is on its way.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2 Expected Plot:

As far as we know, the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 1 is ongoing, as its last episodes will be released on the 1st of June, 2023. And, in between this scenario, it is difficult for us to predict the storyline of season 2.

But, based on season 1, Sariphi brings so much change into the life of the king and other people. Also, she gives freedom to everyone from a women’s sacrifice system, and many more positive changes will happen in different seasons.

Also, if there are fans who cannot wait for season 2, they can read the Manga-based material from where the entire series is taken out and read and predict the upcoming storyline.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2 List of Episodes:

Unfortunately, we do not have any updates regarding Season 2 of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts because the production work of Season 1 is not completed, and the makers are currently busy.

And also, there is a high possibility of the happening of season 2, as the Manga magazine has enough material to make a season 2 of it. Also, it will have 7 to 10 episodes, just like its season 1.

Still, it would be best if you guys waited a few months to get relevant information about season 2. Aside from this, here we have presented you the list of all seven episodes of season 1, along with their title headings, so you can easily connect with the storyline of the entire episode.

NEWS: Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts TV Anime Announces Its 2023 Premiere ✨MORE: https://t.co/UXQKxORAMo pic.twitter.com/rwknOZ34o8 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 21, 2022

Episode 01: “The Sacrifice and the Night of the Ritual”

Episode 02: “Carpenter Bees and a Court Banquet.”

Episode 03: “Beasts and a Human Town.”

Episode 04: “The Feline and Reptile Princesses”

Episode 05: “The Holy Beast of Immortality and Rebirth”

Episode 06: “A Boy and the King of Beasts.”

Episode 07: “A Boy of Love and Hate”

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2 Release Date:

We are still trying to figure out the happening of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 2, as season 1 is ongoing. But as per other sources, we have heard that season 2 will also happen and be released midway through 2024.

Still, the makers must confirm it, and you must wait for the final declaration.

Where to Watch Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2?

All the fans of Sacrificial Princess can watch the entire season 1 of the series on its official platform, Crunchyroll.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2 Trailer:

At the present moment, we haven’t received any final news about the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Season 2. So the viewers have to wait a little longer for the announcement of the season 2s trailer.

Up to that moment, you can also enjoy watching its previous season 1, whose link is already available above.

Bottom Lines:

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is one of the excellent ongoing Japanese Manga-based series created by Chiaki Kon and written by Seishi Minakami. The series’ central core theme of the storyline of one of the rituals in which women have to sacrifice their life to save others, and suddenly a ritual is changed after the arrival of a Sariphi-named girl, whose behavior shocked everyone, as she was a fearless girl. She knows no one is waiting for her, as she has no family or home.

Her behavior melts the king’s heart, and he gives some space to this girl in his palace to live. This beautiful storyline is winning the heart of 100s of 1000s of people and becoming one of the fans’ favorite seasons.

Now, the viewers are eagerly waiting for season 2, but as the production team is still busy making season 1, they have yet to share any of their plans regarding season 2. So, let’s wait for the final confirmation announcement about the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts season 2.

