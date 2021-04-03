Roger Federer will be seen in a new role, becomes the Brand Ambassador of Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland (Switzerland) star tennis player Roger Federer has been representing his country for the past 22 years. Now he has taken a new responsibility on his shoulder. He has been made the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism.

Roger Federer has been appointed the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism. Federer, who has been representing his country for many years, has signed a long-term agreement with the Swiss National Tourism Board. Its purpose is to promote tourism in Switzerland.

Rose Federer and Switzerland Tourism will work together to promote tourism in the country globally. Due to Coronavirus, the epidemic has had the greatest impact on the tourism sector in the whole world.