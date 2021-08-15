Reminiscence Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Reminiscence is an American film. The film Reminiscence includes romance, mystery, and sci-fi. The film Reminiscence will arrive on HBO Max. Let’s get all the details about the film Reminiscence.

Reminiscence:

The film Reminiscence includes a very interesting story. The film Reminiscence has received a great response from the audience.

The film Reminiscence has received 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Reminiscence follows the story of a Scientist who finds a way to relive his past, and later, he also uses technology to find his long-lost love.

The film Reminiscence was written and directed by Lisa Joy. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Loy, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder produced the film Reminiscence.

The film Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Brett Cullen, Mojean Aria, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu.

Paul Cameron did the cinematography of the film Reminiscence. The film Reminiscence was edited by Mark Yoshikawa. Ramin Djawadi composed the music in the film Reminiscence.

The film Reminiscence was made under Kilter Films, Michael De Luca Productions, and FilmNation Entertainment. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film Reminiscence. The budget of the film Reminiscence was 68 Million USD. Let’s see the cast of the film Reminiscence.

Reminiscence Cast:

Find the cast of the film Reminiscence below.

Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister Thandiwe Newton as Watts Rebecca Ferguson as Mae Cliff Curtis Daniel Wu as Saint Joe Marina de Tavira as Swati Mojean Aria as Sebastian Natalie Martinez Brett Cullen as Walter Sylvan Angela Sarafyan Nico Parker as Zoe

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Reminiscence.

Reminiscence Release Date:

The film Reminiscence will be released on 20th August 2021 in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will also arrive on HBO Max.

The film Reminiscence was premiered at BFI IMAX on 11th August 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Reminiscence.

Reminiscence Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Reminiscence below.

