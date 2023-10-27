The Worst of Evil Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Review, Trailer, and Everything

A thrilling crime movie called “The Worst of Evil” has captivated viewers with its intense plot and top-notch acting. The show takes place in the 1990s and goes deep into the world of crime gangs and the problems that secret police have to deal with.

The show has gotten a lot of interest and praise, with an impressive 8.6/10 rating on IMDb. This piece will go over the release date, plot summary, and other important information about the next season of this exciting show.



If you are a fan of K-Dramas, especially action, thriller, and suspense drama, then The Worst of Evil will entertain you more than anything. In this article, we have added all the necessary information that you need to know about the upcoming season of The Worst of Evil series.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Release Date

On September 27, 2023, the first season of “The Worst of Evil” began. Disney+ has not yet officially picked up the show for a second season.

But fans can’t wait for an update because it’s so popular, and the last season ended on a cliffhanger. The vast popularity and desire for this show could lead to a second season, even though most Korean dramas only have one. We’re still holding out hope, and we’ll let you know as soon as we know more about the official release date and updates for The Worst of Evil series.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The story takes place in Seoul in the 1990s when a former DJ starts selling “Gangnam Crystal,” a powerful drug, in city nightclubs after taking over a gangster group.



Rural police officer Park Jun-mu is sent to join the group even though he knows little about where the drugs come from. He is shocked to learn that his wife, Yoo Eui-jeong, also a detective, has volunteered for this dangerous task and has a mysterious past with the lousy drug kingpin.

As Park Jun-mu goes on this mission to deal with drugs, he fights the drug gang and tries to keep his wife safe. After the intense events of the last few shows, the following season might go into more detail about Jun-mo’s work.

The way Eui-jeong and Jun-mo’s relationship works is also likely to be very important, especially after what happened in the last episode. As more people suspect that Jun-mo’s secret is being kept, the following shows should be even more exciting.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Cast Members List

Here, we have highlighted a complete list of cast members of The Worst of Evil Season 1. According to some sources, the following cast members are expected to return for the second season of The Worst of Evil series.

Ji Chang-Wook as Park Jun-mo/ Kwon Seung-ho

Seo Jun as young Jung Gi-cheul

Bibi as Lee Hae-ryeon

Im Se-mi as Yoo Eui-Jeong

Cha Rae-hyung as Hong Hee-seong

Jung Jae-kwang as Kwon Tae-ho

Lim Seong-Jae as Choi Jeong-bae

Lee Shin-ki as Seo Jong-ryeol

Bae Myung-jin as Bae Yong-dae

Ji Seung-hyun as Seok Do-hyung

Lee Jeong-heon as Cho Chang-sik

Kim Beom-soo as Detective Go

Yoon Kyung-ho as Hwang Min-goo

Dokgo Young-jae as Song Dong-hyuk

Jung Man-sik as Jang Kyung-chul

Gyeol Hwi as Cheol-gon

Where to Watch The Worst of Evil Season 2?

You can watch “The Worst of Evil” online on Disney+. Every Wednesday, new episodes of the show will be available. The drama crime show started streaming on September 27, 2023, and will likely continue until October 25, 2023. To be exact, episodes 5 and 6 were released on October 4, 2023, at 12:30 PM IST.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Makers Team

“The Worst of Evil,” a Korean action-crime story TV show, was written by Jang Min-suk and directed by Han Dong-wook. Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi play the lead parts in the show, which shows off their acting skills.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Review

“The Worst of Evil” takes place in Seoul in the 1990s and is about a police officer named Jun-mo who gets involved in a dangerous drug dealing operation. With a mysterious new leader in charge, this dangerous group brings a potent drug into nightclubs, making it easier for people to trade drugs between Japan, China, and Korea.



When Jun-mo discovers that his wife, a police officer, is working secretly for the same group, the plot gets more complicated. As Jun-mo struggles with the difficulties of his task, he is met with truths that he may not be ready for.

The series’ storyline is exciting, combining personal problems with work problems. In episodes 4 and 5, there is a lot of violence and chaos, which makes the gang war even more complicated as each group fights for control.

Whether The Worst of Evil Season 1 is Worth Watching or Not?

Of course! Setting the story in the exciting 1990s, “The Worst of Evil” is a thrilling mix of action, crime, and thriller. The series details the lives of covert police officers and their difficulties as they try to break into a vast criminal network involved in drug dealing.

With a great cast and a story that mixes personal and professional problems, the show promises drama, suspense, and profound character growth. The fact that well-known players like Ji Chang-Wook, who has been in “The Sound of Magic” and “The K2,” and Wi Ha-joon, who was in the groundbreaking “Squid Game,” are in the show makes it even better.

There is no question that “The Worst of Evil” is worth watching because of its complicated plot, exciting characters, and high stakes.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Official Trailer Release

The show is still in its first season, and Disney+ hasn’t said if it will return for a second season. But because of how well the current season has been received and rated on sites like IMDb, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes, there’s a chance that a second season is already being planned.

You could check out the official Disney+ page for “The Worst of Evil” or other news sites that cover entertainment for the most recent news and possible trailer drops.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, “The Worst of Evil” has set a new standard for crime tales. Fans look forward to its return because it has a complicated story, exciting characters, and moments that keep you on the edge.

There is still no word on what will happen with the series, but one thing is sure: “The Worst of Evil” will continue to impact people worldwide. Even if there isn’t a second season, the show will still affect people and be remembered.