Ray Donovan Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Ray Donovan is an American television series. The series Ray Donovan includes crime-drama, family drama, psychological drama, and neo-noir.

The series Ray Donovan has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Ray Donovan is not renewed yet for the eighth season.

It seems that the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, will soon be announced. All fans of the amazing crime and drama series Ray Donovan are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

Seven seasons of the series Ray Donovan are already released, and maybe the eighth one will soon be released. The series Ray Donovan was started in 2013.

The American series Ray Donovan is full of crime and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

Ray Donovan Season 8:

The series Ray Donovan has received positive reviews from critics. The series Ray Donovan has got 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Ray Donovan features the story of Ray Donovan. He is a professional fixer for the famous and rich in Los Angeles. He is able to make anyone’s problem disappear, but he can not do it for those problems created by his own family.

It is a fantastic story to watch. The series Ray Donovan is worth watching. No announcement has been made about the production of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

If we get any update about the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

The series Ray Donovan arrived on Showtime. We expect that the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, will arrive on the same platform Showtime.

The series Ray Donovan is also available to watch on the OTT platform Voot. So, it seems that if the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan announces, then it will also be released on the OTT platform Voot.

The series Ray Donovan has received many awards and nominations. The series Ray Donovan has received Critic’s Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Primetime Emmy Award.

The series Ray Donovan was nominated for Satellite Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Canadian Society of Cinematographers Awards, etc.

There is no update about the cast of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan. We expect that the cast of the seventh season of the series Ray Donovan, will come back in the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

If we get any update about the cast of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here. The series Ray Donovan was created by Ann Biderman.

The series Ray Donovan starring Liev Schreiber, Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Graham Rogers, Susan Sarandon, Jon Voight, Devon Bagby, and Kerris Dorsey.

Marcelo Zarvos is the composer in the series Ray Donovan. No announcement has been made about the plot of the series Ray Donovan Season 8.

It seems that the plot of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan will start where it’s left in the seventh season of the series Ray Donovan.

If we get any update about the plot of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will update it here.

The series Ray Donovan was executively produced by Bryan Zuriff, Mark Gordon, Ann Biderman, David Hollander, and Lou Fusaro.

The series Ray Donovan was produced by Allen Coulter. The series Ray Donovan was shot in Los Angeles, California, and New York City, New York.

The running time of each episode of the series Ray Donovan ranges between 45 to 60 minutes. There is no update or news about the number of episodes in the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

The series Ray Donovan Season 1 to Season 6 includes 12 episodes each, and the seventh season of the series, Ray Donovan, includes a total of 10 episodes.

Maybe the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, will include 10 or 12 episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here.

Robert McLachlan, Matthew Jensen, Ron Fortunato, Loren S. Yaconelli, Mauricio Rubinstein, Dan Stoloff, Tim Nagasawa, David Franco, and Roy H. Wagner did the cinematography of the series Ray Donovan.

The series Ray Donovan was edited by Lynne Willingham, John Axness, Harvey Rosenstock, Peter B. Ellis, Sidney Wolinsky, Tanya M. Swerling, Susan Godfrey, Miriam Kim, Amy Colla, Garret Donnelly, and John Duffy.

The series Ray Donovan was made under The Mark Gordon Company, Ann Biderman Co., Bider Sweet Productions, David Hollander Productions, and Showtime Networks. CBS Television Distribution distributed the series, Ray Donovan.

The first season of the series Ray Donovan contains a total of 12 episodes titled The Bag or the Bat, A Mouth Is a Mouth, Twerk, Black Cadillac, The Golem, Housewarming, New Birthday, Bridget, Road Trip, Fite Nite, Bucky F**kin’ Dent, and Same Exactly.

It was written by Ann Biderman, Ron Nyswaner, David Hollander. Sean Conway, and Brett Johnson. It was directed by Allen Coulter, Greg Yaitanes, John Dahl, Dan Attias, Michael Uppendahl, Lesli Linka Glatter, Guy Ferland, Jeremy Podeswa, Tucker Gates, Dan Minahan, and Michael Apted.

The second season of the series Ray Donovan, contains a total of 12 episodes titled Yo Soy Capitán, Uber Ray, Gem and Loan, S U C K, Irish Spring, Viagra, Walk This Way, Sunny, Snowflake, Volcheck, Rodef, and The Captain.

It was written by Ann Biderman, David Hollander, Michael Tolkin, Ron Nyswaner, Brett Johnson, and Cheo Hodari Coker. It was directed by Tucker Gates, Michael Uppendahl, Phil Abraham, Dan Attias, John Dahl, and Guy Ferland.

The third season of the series Ray Donovan contains a total of 12 episodes titled The Kalamazoo, Ding, Come and Knock on Our Door, Breakfast of Champions, Handshake Deal, Swing Vote, All Must Be Loved, Tulip, The Octopus, One Night in Yerevan, Poker, and Exsuscito.

It was written by David Hollander, William Wheeler, Brett Johnson, Gina Welch, and Michael Tolkin. It was directed by Colin Bucksey, Ed Bianchi, Dan Attias, Lesli Linka Glatter, John Dahl, Tucker Gates, Michael Uppendahl, and David Hollander.

The fourth season of the series contains a total of 12 episodes titled Girl with Guitar, Marisol, Little Bill Primm’s Big Green Horseshoe, Federal Boobie Inspector, Get Even Before Leavin, Fish and Bird, Norman Saves the World, The Texan, Goodbye Beautiful, Lake Hollywood, Chinese Algebra, and Rattus Rattus.

It was written by David Hollander, Mike Binder, Rob Fresco, Miki Johnson, Sean Conway, Chad Feehan, and David Sonnenborn. It was directed by Liev Schreiber, John Dahl, Michael Apted, Phil Abraham, Robert McLachlan, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Tricia Brock, Tucker Gates, James Whitmore Jr., Stephen Williams, and David Hollander.

The fifth season of the series Ray Donovan contains a total of 12 episodes titled Abby, Las Vegas, Dogwalker, Sold, Shabbos Goy, Shelley Duvall, If I Should Fall from Grace with God, Horses, Mister Lucky, Bob the Builder, Michael, and Time Takes a Cigarette.

It was written by David Hollander, Miki Johnson, Sean Conway, Chad Feehan, William Wheeler, and David Sonnenborn. It was directed by David Hollander, John Dahl, Tucker Gates, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Michael Uppendahl, Zetna Fuentes, Guy Ferland, Stephens Williams, and Carl Franklin.

The sixth season of the series Ray Donovan contains a total of 12 episodes titled Staten Island – Part One, Staten Island – Part Two, and He Is Tight – He Be Mean, Pudge, Ellis Island, A Girl Named Maria, The 1-3-2, Who Once Was Dead, Dream On, Baby, Never Gonna Give You Up, and The Dead.

It was written by David Hollander, Miki Johnson, Chad Feehan, Sean Conway, and Karl Taro Greenfeld. It was directed by Allen Coulter, Tucker Gates, Robert McLachlan, Michael Uppendahl, Zetna Fuentes, Tarik Saleh, Denise Di Novi, John Dahl, Joshua Marston, and David Hollander.

The seventh season of the series Ray Donovan contains a total of 10 episodes titled Faith – Hope – Love – Luck, A Good Man Is Hard to Find, Family Pictures, Hispes, An Irish Lullaby, Inside Guy, The Transfer Agent, Passport, and a Gun, Bugs, and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

It was written by David Hollander, Joshua Marston, David Bar Katz, Tanya Barfield, Laura Marks, Jim Leonard, Kelly Wiles, and Liev Schreiber. It was directed by Joshua Marston, Nick Gomez, Tucker Gates, Dash Mihok, John Dahl, Kyra Sedgwick, Ed Bianchi, and David Hollander.

At the end of the seventh season of the series Ray Donovan, we have seen that The head of the police officer turns up, and after that, the Donovans gets implicated in the murder.

Later, Ray discovers his work along with his therapist warning to unravel. Now, Ray has to find a new and different way in order to get Detective Perry off his trail at the time of reckoning with a personal loss.

When the pharmacy of Bunchy gets under attack, he tries to take the matter into his own hand by shooting the robbers, and it results in the public spotlight.

On the other side, Mickey is declared dead after the explosion of the truck of the prisoner. Later, Ray sends him to the Maldives and checks that Mickey leaves his fingerprints at the crime scene.

Because of that, Mickey will be involved in the murder before his family. The Mayor sends Ray in order to find a 10-year-old boy to falsely accuse Kevin Sullivan of molestation.

After that, Ray is struggling along with his conscience and makes the decision to return the graphic video of Kevin. The video is in a sexually compromising position to the Sullivans.

Lena goes to Ray and hands her resignation. On the other side, Bridget tries to start a sexual encounter with Adam Rain.

Mayor Feratti tries to up the ante in his negotiations with the Sullivans, and after that, Ray has to step in in order to complete the deal.

Bridget, as well as Smitty, gets called in to fix the unsavory publicity scandal of Jonathan Walker Hanson. Claudette talks with Daryll and offers an opportunity in order to leave the Donovans once and later for all, at the time when Bunchy tries to grapple with the result of his drugstore violence, and after that, Terry is facing issues with the realities of his illness.

After Feratti’s display of force, Terry and Ray try to go to Coney Island in order to find the missing car of Ray.

Later, Sandy, Mickey, and Daryll try to continue their quest in order to get the truth about the 1977 heist. After that, Bunchy puts on a mask and later robs some stores in order to make some quick cash for the mother of one of the people that he murdered at the drugstore.

Bridget talks with Smitty and tells about her relationship with Adam Rain. After that, Smitty discovers Rain and tries to attack him with the use of a baseball bat.

Things get heat up between Ray and Molly, but later, their families are involved in the way at the time when Bunchy, Bridget, and Jim Sullivan need Ray in order to fix their problems.

Later, Terry and Smitty try to help Ray along with some detective work, and later, Ray is facing a problem to stay on the trail of Mickey.

After that, Bridget tries to convince Adam Rain in order to drop the assault charges on Smitty. Later, Ray and Daryll involve in a fight, and after that, Daryll breaks a glass bottle on the head of Ray and knocks him out.

Later, Mickey finds the truth about the botched heist. After that, he gets out in order to get his fair share of money from Sullivan. On the other side, Ray tries to reflect on his boyhood memories of Jim Sullivan at the time when he and Molly find Mickey and Sandy.

Ray catches Mickey and tries to release Jim Sullivan. Ray reflects back on his teenage years with helping Jim Sullivan in order to collect debts. But at that time, he gets shaken by the claim that Sullivan is trying to do something with his sister Bridget’s suicide.

Declan tries to offer Daryll cash for the stolen shares, and Darryl has in the company of Jim Sullivan. But at that time, Declan is trying to double-cross him.

Later, Daryll successfully escapes with Jasmine’s help, but after that, they try to escape in a car, and at that time, Jasmine gets shot.

On the other side, Bunchy and Terry have to settle a few unfinished businesses along with the Shaman. Later, Smitty wears a wire and receives Ray to incriminate himself for the murder of the policeman.

Ray tries to turn to Judge Scholl in order to clear his name with Detective Perry. Later, Scholl is feeling hesitant to visit the police about the Mayor, but at that time, Ray tries to harass him, all the time trying to make Scholl believe that it is arriving from the Mayor.

After that, Scholl visits the police in order to give the evidence on the Mayor, and later, assassins are sent to kill them all. On the other side, Daryll gets pushed to the edge by the Sullivans at the time when Mickey tries to chase the money of Jim.

At the physical therapy, Terry is placed with the therapist of Ray. In the end, Ray finds the truth about the death of his sister Bridget.

She was pregnant by Jim Sullivan, Jim had raped her. Later, Ray attracts Sullivan to his office, and at there he executes him. Terry reckons with friend’s death as well as his own mortality.

If we get any other update about the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

Ray Donovan Season 8 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Ray Donovan Season 8 below.

Liev Schreiber as Raymond – Ray – Donovan Paula Malcomson as Abigail – Abby – Donovan Eddie Marsan as Terrence – Terry – Donovan Clay Hollander as Johnathan Walker Hanson Keren Dukes as Jasmine Peter Gerety as James Sullivan Katherine Moennig as Lena Burnham Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan Dash Mihok as Brendan – Bunchy – Donovan Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin Josh Pais as Stuart – Stu – Feldman Sheryl Lee Ralph as Claudette Paul Michael Glaser as Alan Jon Voight as Michael – Mickey – Donovan Susan Sarandon as Samantha – Sam – Winslow Graham Rogers as Jacob – Smitty – Smith Dominique Columbus as Damon Bradley Tom Wright as Punch Hoffman Derek Webster as Jackson Holt Brian J. White as Jay White Kim Raver as Dr. Bergstein James Keach as Tom Rhys Coiro as Rob Heard Lili Simmons as Natalie James Michel Gill as Doug Landry Austin Nichols as Thomas – Tommy – Wheeler Alyssa Diaz as Teresa Lulu Brud as Lauren Jordan Mahome as Damon’s father Adina Porter as Vicki Delgatti Ryan Dorsey as Duquesne – Dime Bag – Baker Alan Alda as Dr. Arthur Amiot Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Detective Perry Louisa Krause as Liberty Larson Sandy Martin as Sandy Donovan Alexandra Turshen as Justine Smith Zach Grenier as Mayor Ed Feratti Keir O’Donnell as George Winslow Jake Busey as Acid Man/Chef Dave Kate Arrington as Amber McGrath Michael Esper as Adam Rain Josh Hamilton as Kevin Sullivan Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan

Let’s see the release date of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

Ray Donovan Season 8 Release Date:

The series Ray Donovan Season 8’s release date is not revealed yet. We expect that the release date of the eighth season of the series will soon be revealed.

We can expect the series Ray Donovan Season 8 will arrive somewhere in 2022. If we get any update about the release date of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 30th June 2013 to 22nd September 2013. The second season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 13th July 2014 to 28th September 2014.

The third season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 12th July 2015 to 27th September 2015. The fourth season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 26th June 2016 to 18th September 2016.

The fifth season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 6th August 2017 to 29th October 2017. The sixth season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 28th October 2018 to 13th January 2019.

The seventh season of the series Ray Donovan was aired between 17th November 2019 to 19th January 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan.

Ray Donovan Season 8 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Ray Donovan Season 8 has not arrived yet. It seems that the trailer of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan will soon arrive.

If we get any update about the trailer of the eighth season of the series Ray Donovan, we will add it here. Let’s watch the teaser of the seventh season of the series Ray Donovan.

