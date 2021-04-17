Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update

Zee5 has not officially renewed the series Rangbaaz for the third season as the first and second seasons got a huge success and got a very positive response from the audience.

In season 2 of the series Rangbaaz, we have seen the life of Anandpal Singh – Amarpal Singh. He was a gangster of Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 3

He was the most wanted and dangerous criminal of Rajasthan. The story of Rangbaaz Season 2 also included his business of illicit liquor.

The cast of Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 2 is below.

Jimmy Shergil as Amar Pal Singh Sharad Kelkar as Raja Phogat Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sanjay Singh Meena Mahima Makwana as Vaishali ‘Chiku’ Singh Gul Panag as Anupriya Sushant Singh as Jai Ram Godara Harsh Chhaya as Sundar Singh Chauhan Chetan Pandit as Home Minister Ahlawat Amit Sial as Balram Rathi Spruha Joshi as Rukmini Sonam Arora as Madhu Godavari

Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 2 includes nine episodes titled Power Game, Sabki Samadhi Yahi Banegi, Dhande Ka Ganit, Over and Out, Savdhani Hati – Durghatna Ghati, Chakravyuh Hai – Phans Jaayega, Girgit Rang Birang, Do aur Do Paanch, and Surrender.

Rangbaaz Season 1 also consists of nine episodes titled Gangster Ka Mobile Phone, Coming of Age, Bhiksha – Shiksha and Diksha, Naam Hai Ram Shankar Tiwari, Shiv Prakash Kiske Saath Hai, Mata Ka Jagarta, Aparahan, National Level Ka Criminal, and Criminal.

Rangbaaz Season 1 was released on 21st December 2018, and Season 2 was released on 20th December 2019. So, we can expect Rangbaaz Season 3 in late 2021 if it renews.

The series Rangbaaz was directed by Bhav Dhulia. The series Rangbaaz includes Action, crime, and Biography.

The shooting of the series Rangbaaz was completed in India under JAR Pictures. Muhitt Agarwaal, Rakesh Bhagwani, Ajay Rai, Vinamrata Rai, Vinay G. Rai, Rahul Rawat, Vishwankar Pathania, Pankaj Batra, and Ankur B. Saraiya.

Tojo Xavier completed the cinematography, and Nandkishor edited the series Rangbaaz. Zee5 distributed it. The series Rangbaaz Season 1 and 2 are available to watch on the OTT platform Zee5 as we get any update regarding Rangbaaz Season 3.

Let’s watch the trailer of Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 2.

Let's watch the trailer of Rangbaaz Phirse – Season 2.