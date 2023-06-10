Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Put Your Head On My Shoulder is one of the Chinese Romantic television drama series created by Zhu Dongning and written by Zhao Qianqian. The series has a few leading characters like Tang Xiaotian, Xing Fei, and Lin Yi. Originally the series was based on a novel book with the same title as the series and was written by Zhao Qianqian. Not only this, but the Thai version of this series was also made under the same name in 2021.

Also, if we speak about Put Your Head On My Shoulder has a good IMDb Rating, which was 8 out of 10

Now, after the successful release of Put Your Head On My Shoulder season 1, released on 10th April 2019, and has 24 episodes. Hence, after the release of season 1, the viewers are constantly waiting for season 2, but the makers have yet to share any information regarding season 2.

So, in this article, we'll be able to give you all the essential information about Put Your Head On My Shoulder season 2, along with its storyline, release date, trailer, and much more.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Cast Member:

We all know that the fans always wanted to see their favorite cast member in each of the series, and the credit of that series is popularity also relies on its cast members and role plays.

Here we have presented a list of cast members who might be a part of season 2. Still, there is no confirmation regarding the same, as the makers have not shared anything about the happening of season 2.

Xing Fei as Si Tu Mo

Jie Bing as Professor Jiang

Tang Xiaotian as Fu Pei

Lin Yi as Gu Wei Yi

Yi Sha as Xu Jie’er

Chen Jing Jing as Hu Niu

Zhu Kang Li as Ah Ke

Zhou Zi Xin as Xie Yuyin

Zhang Hao Lun as Zhou Lei

Gao Yu Fei as Meng Lu

Zhou Jun Wei as Lin Zhicun

Zheng Ying Chen as Wang Shan

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Series Overview:

Put Your Head On My Shoulder is a romantic comedy-drama series created by Zhu Dongning and released on 10th April 2019. The series has three leading characters: Lin Yi, Xing Fei, and Tang Xiaotian.

So, the series starts with a character named Si Tu Mo, an accounting student who wants to enter an advertising company, as she needs to gain awareness regarding her plans. Also, fans have seen in season 1 that Si Tu Mo has had feelings for Fu Pei since childhood, but Fu Pei’s constant indecisiveness disappoints her.

On the other side, Si Tu Mo is constantly struggling to make her own decision, but she can’t able to make it. Suddenly one day, she felt a sudden change after meeting with a physics student Gu Wei Yi. But after some time, Si Tu Mo is forced by her mother to shift into an apartment originally of Gu Wei Yi’s mother.

[DRAMA TO LOOK FORWARD TO] Put Your Head On My Shoulder 😍💛 Fun fact: It is based off a novel, with the same title, and written by the same author as A Love So Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/UsUoXdnQ8e — A 🌞🌻 (@fandomlybookish) March 31, 2019

Another exciting thing about Put Your Head On My Shoulder season 1 is that Si Tu Mo, and Gu Wei Yi, are unaware that their mothers were childhood friends, and they also think that their children feel happy with each other and find a suitable partner in each other. But they are already falling in love with each other.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Expected Storyline:

We all know that fans are spreading much love to season 1 of Put Your Head On My Shoulder and have also been eagerly waiting for season 2 for the last 1.5 years, but we haven’t received any official news about the happening of Put Your Head On My Shoulder. Still, we can make a few assumptions for season 2 based on the storyline of season 1.

So, we have seen in Season 1 that Si Tu Mo and Gu Wei Yi have already started falling in love, and their parents also agreed to their bonding and accepted their marriage proposal. Thus, the Put Your Head On My Shoulder has a happy Season 1 ending.

Now, there might be a possibility that in season 2, the fans will see both couples’ happy married life and the challenges Si Tu Mo face due to her confusing mind and a lack of decision-making.

But the thing is, this all is an assumption that we make; the final plot of season 2 will only be released after the maker’s announcement of season 2.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Release Date:

Put Your Head On My Shoulder season 1 consists of 25 episodes and was released on 10th April 2019.

Still, after the release of season 1, the makers have not made any announcement for season 2, which bit disappoints viewers, and there is a high scope of happening of the sequel of this series.

Si Tu Mo and Gu Wei Yi's first meeting… 🚲🚲 #PutYourHeadOnMyShoulder pic.twitter.com/erZmF9cLqy — A 🌞🌻 (@fandomlybookish) April 13, 2019

But till that time, the fans have to wait for the announcement of the happening of season 2.

Where to Watch Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2?

Put Your Head On My Shoulder season 1 is one of the popular series that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform, and also, the fans get all the latest information about season 2 from the same streaming platform.

FAQs:

How many episodes in Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 1?

Put Your Head On My Shoulder has a total of 24 episodes, and it also includes one special episode that is 14 minutes duration.

Is Put Your Head On My Shoulder worth watching?

Well, the series is worth watching. It was made perfectly to include an adorable bonding of the couple. Also, the makers have written a cute and sweet storyline for season 1.

Will there be a Season 2 of Put Your Head On My Shoulder?

There is no use in expecting anything in advance, as it depends on the makers planning for its forthcoming season. Still, if there is season 2, it will be released by the end of 2023 or by the start of 2025.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Trailer:

We are still waiting to receive the final confirmation about the happening of season 2.

But not to worry, guys, here we have shared a link to a trailer of Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 1, which was given above.

Bottom Lines:

Put Your Head On My Shoulder is one of the outstanding Chinese romantic drama-based series perfectly directed by Zhu Dongning and written by Zhao Qianqian. The series’ storyline is based on a teen couple’s romantic love story, where the couple finds true love at the end of season 1 and has a happy ending.

With that happy ending, fans are excited to watch the further story of Si Tu Mo and Gu Wei Yi’s lifestyle. So they are eagerly waiting to know everything about the forthcoming season, whose happening is yet not confirmed by the production team member.

So, here in this article, we have shared all the essential information about Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2, such as its storyline, cast members, episode list, and even the release date.

We hope you love reading our articles, and if you have any questions, feel free to comment on our comment section and stay connected with us for all the latest information about the newly released series and seasons.