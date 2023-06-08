Arte Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, Characters, and Everything You Need To Know

Arte is one of the best Japanese manga-based series created by Kei Ohkubo, and especially this series is for those people who love to make paintings. This monthly comic Zenon has 17 volumes associated with it. And the official releasing platform of this series is Crunchyroll.

Also, the IMDb rating of one such fabulous and unique storyline is 6.9 out of 10, which is much better than many other series.

The first season of Arte was released on 4th April 2020, consisting of 12 episodes, and after it, the makers eagerly awaited to know about Arte’s life story, so they all demanded Arte Season 2.

Arte Season 2 Characters:

Generally, we have seen that most anime series have a sequel, as they have many stories to tell, and fans love to watch animation series but with the same cast members and faces.

Also, most of the Animation series have both Japanese and English versions of it, so their voice artist was also different in both. So, we’re sharing with you the characters’ list and their Japanese and English voiceover artists.

Japanese Voice-over List:

Mikako Komatsu done a voice over of Arte Spalletti

Katsuyuki Konishi as Leo

Junya Enoki as Angelo Parker

Sayaka Ohara as Veronica

Kohsuke Toriumi as Yuri Falier

M.A.O. as Katarina

Kiyono Yasuno as Darcia

English Voice-over list:

Felecia Angelle as Arte Spalletti

Gianni Matragrano as Leo

Wayne Grayson as Angelo Parker

Erica Schroeder as Veronica

Dough Ertholz as Yuri Falier

Michelle Marie as Katarina

Marissa Lenti as Darcia

Thus, these characters are part of Arte Season 1 and might be for Season 2 too.

Arte Season 1 Storyline Overview:

Arte series is a fantastic Japanese-based Manga series created by Takayuki Hamana and written by Reiko Yoshida. The life story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a Roman female painter, inspires the Arte series. So, it is all about 16th-century Florence, Italy, where Arte is the daughter of the honest king but also belongs to a Spalletti household.

And since childhood, Arte has felt so blessed for her painting talent. Still, after the sudden death of her father, Arte’s mother forces her to leave the talent and marry a good-looking guy as soon as possible because it is the only way to save the lives of all the Spallettis.

But Arte refused to marry soon, as she wanted to move ahead along with her painting dream, so she started searching for a master who helped her learn more about the art and taught her many exciting things about the painting ahead.

As Arte has a strong instinct to pursue her dream, she finally met with a person named Leo, who is also a famous painter, and he accepts Arte and is ready to teach her master skills for painting.

But now, Arte soon fell in love with her mentor Leo, and now she is fighting with her mind, as she has to select one of two choices, either her artistic dream or real love.

Arte Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Unfortunately, the Arte Season 2 is yet to be announced, but by seeing the viewer’s excitement, we can make some guesses based on the storyline of its Season 1.

Fans have seen in season 1 that Arte finally gets the mentor Leo who can teach her every detail about the painting. So, in season 2, we assume that the makers will add more new characters to the storyline, which can help Arte sharpen her painting skill.

We also anticipate that Arte is developing herself as a perfect competitor as a painter in the male-dominated field. Also, she controls her mind and feelings of love for her mentor Leo, and she will focus on her artistic dream, which is a significant thing that fans will get to see in the forthcoming season.

But still, the viewers have to wait for a few more months as the happening of Arte Season 2 is still being determined.

Arte Season 2 List of Episodes:

Arte Series is a fantastic series; all its episodes bring a new and exciting storyline compared to its previous one. As we already discussed, Arte Season 1 has 12 episodes, and all are getting much better reviews from their fans.

Also, as of now, the happening of season 2 is still being determined, but it also has 12 episodes in Arte’s upcoming season.

And, for fans more clarity here, we have a list of all the twelve episodes’ titles, seeing which the viewers can get an overall idea about the entire episodes.

Episode 01: “I Want to be an Apprentice”

Episode 02: “A New Life”

Episode 03: “First Job.”

Episode 04: “Courtesan”

Episode 05: “Inescapable Bond”

Episode 06: “Trade Guild”

Episode 07: “The Venetian Noble.”

Episode 08: “A New Chapter.”

Episode 09: “Naughty Child”

Episode 10: “Katarina’s Dinner”

Episode 11: “The Failers’ Portrait Painter”

Episode 12: “Apprentice”

Arte Season 2 Release Date:

Undoubtedly, it is one of the most awaited series, and fans have waited 1.5 years for its second season. Still, the makers have not shared any news related to the same.

Also, this Manga series has enough material for season 2 and season 3, so there is a high possibility of the happening of season 2, which might be released by early 2024 or by the end of 2024.

Where To Watch Arte Season 2:

Well, if we talk about its official platform, it is none other than Crunchyroll. So, the entire season 1 of Arte is also available there; and the fans also watch the Arte series on the Hulu streaming platform with a free trial.

Arte Season 2 Trailer:

At present, Arte Season 1 is one of the fan’s favorite anime series, and the viewers are eagerly waiting for its season 2, whose happening still needs to be confirmed by the makers.

So, until that moment, you guys can enjoy watching the Arte Season 1 full-length trailer, whose link is already shared above.

Final Words:

Arte is an outstanding Japanese Manga-based series, a real-life story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a Roman Painter. Also, in the entire season 1, we see how Arte is struggling to find a mentor who can teach her the skill of painting, and finally, he meets with that mentor, a famous artistic personality named Leo. And then, her learning session started, but soon Arte felt that she was falling in love with her mentor Leo, but still, she controlled her mind and focused on only one dream to be the most significant artist of all time.

Also, after seeing such an incredible story, the fans eagerly await the upcoming season 2 of the Arte, whose release is still being determined. But not to worry, guys, as the Manga Japanese novel has many more stories to tell about Arte’s life, as Arte Season 2 will happen very soon.

Until then, you can read this article for in-depth information about the upcoming season, like its expected storyline, trailer, where to watch, and release date.

