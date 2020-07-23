Parks and Recreation will meet in a special episode on April 30

NBC



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

In one of the best news since the meeting of Friends, the Serie Parks and Recreation is back for a special unscripted episode where her characters will reunite. It will air on NBC on April 30 at 8:30 pm ET / PT, filling the screen again with the warm and fun world of Pawnee, Indiana.

“Like many other people, we are looking for ways to help and feel that bringing these characters back for one night could raise funds,” said series co-creator Michael Schur. The half-hour special seeks to generate money for the Feeding America organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded to me within the first 45 minutes. Our team of Parks and Recreation He has recreated 30 new minutes of a slice of life in Pawnee under quarantine and we hope people enjoy it. And donate resources to a good cause! “

The episode will show Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) doing her best to “keep in touch with her friends in a moment of social estrangement,” NBC said in a statement.

We can expect the entire cast of the show to make an appearance, including Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta. And don’t be surprised if “some guest stars from the Pawnee universe” appear (let’s cross our fingers that there’s some reference to Li’l Sebastian).

Poehler gave the scoop on Twitter, ensuring that this “new story” will be recorded in the actors’ homes (everyone is presumed to be playing their characters).

After seven seasons, Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. In March 2020, the cast and creators spoke on a panel commemorating the tenth anniversary of the show at PaleyFest, hinting that a reunion episode was not covered, but Schur acknowledged that “he would never say never again.”

Dead to Me and other famous black comedies on TV [fotos] To see photos