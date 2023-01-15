Pachinko Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Pachinko is an American drama tv series. It has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Pachinko Season 2:

The series Pachinko is based on the New York Times bestseller titled Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. It is sweeping saga chronicles the hopes as well as dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations when they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive as well as thrive.

The series Pachinko was created by Soo Hugh. It stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jun-woo Han, Eun-chae Jung, Min-ha Kim, Lee Min-ho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, and Yuh-jung Youn.

The first season of the series Pachinko includes a total of eight episodes. We expect the same for the second season.

Pachinko was directed by Justin Chon and Kogonada. Pachinko was written by Soo Hugh, E. J. Koh, Min Jin Lee, Franklin Jin Rho, Mfoniso Udofia, Lauren Yee, Hansol Jung, Ethan Kuperberg, and Matthew J. McCue.

Pachinko was executively produced by Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, and Justin Chon.

It was produced by Brian Sherwin, Jordan Murcia, and Lynne Bespflug. The running time of each episode of the series Pachinko ranges from 47 to 63 minutes.

It was made under Blue Marble Pictures, A Han.Bok Dream Productions, and Media Res. Sliding Pins and Apple Inc. distributed the series Pachinko.

The series Pachinko has arrived on Apple TV+. The series Pachinko has received AAFCA TV Awards and Clio Music Awards in 2022. Let’s see if the second season of the series Pachinko has been announced or not.

Pachinko Season 2: Announced or Not?

Yes, Pachinko Season 2 has been announced. It is confirmed that Pachinko Season 2 will soon be aired on Apple TV+.

The series Pachinko was renewed for the second season in April 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

Pachinko Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Pachinko Season 2 below.

Youn Yuh-jung as Kim Sunja Soji Arai as Baek Mozasu Jin Ha as Solomon Baek Han Jun-woo as Baek Yoseb Jeong In-ji as Yangjin Jung Eun-chae as Kyunghee Lee Min-ho as Koh Hansu Kaho Minami as Etsuko Steve Sanghyun Noh as Baek Isak Anna Sawai as Naomi Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews Louis Ozawa as Mamoru Yoshii Takahiro Inoue as Arimoto Park Hye-jin as Han Geum-ja Yoshio Maki as Katsu Abe Martin Martinez as Angelo Ryotaro Sugimoto as Tetsuya Mari Yamamoto as Hana Yoriko Haraguchi as Hansu’s Japanese wife Hiro Kanagawa as Mr. Goto Jeong So-ri as Jiyun Yeon Ye-ji as Shin Bokhee Kim Bo-min as Shin Donghee Kim Dha-sol as Sung Chung Ku Sung-hwan as Fatso Chung Park Min-i as Gombo Chung

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Pachinko.

Pachinko Season 1 Review:

Pachinko Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems the second season of the series Pachinko will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Pachinko, we have seen that Sunja goes into premature labor and at the same time, Isak grapples with a political awakening.

Later, Solomon searches Hana who is his long-lost love. When a young man in 1923 Yokohoma, Hansu gets thrown into a cataclysmic disaster that will change everything.

After that, Sunja finds that Isak has been arrested as well as tries to find for him with the aid of her young son. Later, Solomon makes a fateful decision. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series Pachinko will start where it is left in the first season of the series Pachinko.

Pachinko Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Pachinko Season 2 has not been declared yet, but we expect that it will soon be released. We can expect the second season of the series Pachinko somewhere in 2023.

It will soon be released on Apple TV+. The first season of the series Pachinko was aired from 25th March 2022 to 29th April 2022 on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

Pachinko Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Pachinko Season 2 has not been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released by Apple TV.

Find the official trailer of the series Pachinko below. It was released by Apple TV on 24th February 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Pachinko?

The series Pachinko is available to watch on Apple TV+. Pachinko Season 2 will also be available to watch on Apple TV+. As we get any other news or update about it, we will update it here.

Is Pachinko Worth Watching?

Yes, Pachinko is totally worth watching. We expect that the second season will also receive positive reviews from critics. The story of the series Pachinko is fabulous and worth watching.

Pachinko is so many fans’ favorite show ever. It is not just worth watching, but it can be said that it is the best Korean Drama ever. Moreover, some K-drama fans might call it THe Best TV Show too because of its ever-increasing fans from many countries.

If you enjoy Korean Dramas, you are for sure going to fall in love with this K-Drama too. Let’s see what happens next.

