Overlord Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Overlord is an anime series. The series Overlord is based on a Japanese light novel series named Overlord by Kugane Maruyama. It was illustrated by so-bin.

Three seasons of the series Overlord are already released, and the fourth one is coming soon. The series Overlord Season 4 is officially confirmed. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series Overlord.

Overlord Season 4:

Overlord is a popular anime series. The series Overlord has received a great response from the audience. On IMDb, the series Overlord has received 7.8 out of 10.

The series Overlord includes animation, adventure, and action. The series Overlord follows the story of a young man who is trapped in a video game.

The young man is a warrior king in the video game. He tries to make a new world in this video game. All the fans of the anime series Overlord are eagerly waiting for the fourth season of the series Overlord.

It is not confirmed that the fourth season of the series Overlord will be the final one. So, there is a huge chance of the fifth season of the series Overlord.

If we get any update about it, we will update it here. The series Overlord was directed by Naoyuki Ito. It was produced by Kazufumi Kikushima, Satoshi Fukao, Toyokazu Nakahigashi, Noritomo Isogai, Sho Tanaka, and Yuki Yoshida.

The series Overlord was written by Yukie Sugawara. Shuji Katayama composed the music in the series Overlord. The series Overlord was made under the studio named Madhouse.

It was licensed under Madman Entertainment and Funimation. The series Overlord Season 1, 2, and 3 includes 13 episodes each. So, we expect that the fourth season of the series, Overlord, will also include 13 episodes.

Each episode has a different title. So, it seems that each episode of the fourth season of the series Overlord will also have a different title.

The first season of the series Overlord includes 13 episodes titled End and Begining, Floor Guardians, The Battle of Carne Village, Ruler of Death, Two Adventures, Journey, Wise King of Forest, Twin Swords of Slashing Death, The Dark Warrior, True Vampire, Confusion and Understanding, The Bloody Valkyrie, and Player VS Non-Player Character.

It was directed by Kunihiro Wakabayashi, Shuji Miyazaki, Naoyuki Ito, Masaki Matsumura, Mihiro Yamaguchi, and Ryoichi Kuratani.

The second season of the series Overlord consists of 13 episodes titled The Dawn of Despair, Departure, Lizard Men – Gathering, Army of Death, The Freezing God, Those who pick up – Those who are picked up, Blue Roses, A Boy’s Feeling, Soaring Sparks of Fire, Disturbance Begins in the Royal Capital, Jaldabaoth, The Final Battle of the Disturbance, and The Ultimate Trump Card.

It was directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, Naoyuki Ito, Kazu Terasawa, Hiro Soetakazu, Akiko Nakano, Kim Min Sun, Shinsuke Gomi, Motohiro Abe, Ryuta Kawahara, and Toru Takahashi.

The series Overlord Season 3 includes 13 episodes titled A Ruler’s Melancholy, Carne Village Once More, Enri’s Upheaval and Hectic Days, Giant of the East – Demon Snake of the West, Two Leaders, Invitation of Death, Butterfly Entangled in a Spider’s Web, A Handful of Hope, War of Words, Preparation for War, Another Battle, Massacre, and PVP: Player vs. Player.

It was directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, Kazuaki Terasawa, Shigeki Awai, Akiko Nakano, Masaki Matsumura, and Kang Tai-sik.

At the end of the last episode of the series Overlord Season 3, we have seen that The Guardians declares that it will be the founding of the Sorcerous Kingdom.

Let’s see the expected cast of the fourth season of the series Overlord.

Overlord Season 4 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Overlord Season 4 below.

Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown Elizabeth Maxwell as Albedo Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown Yumi Hara as Albedo Masayuki Kato as Demiurge Jeff Johnson as Demiurge Felecia Angelle as Shalltear Bloodfallen Berangere Rochet as Lakyus Megan Shimpan as Mare Bello Fiore Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen Jill Harris as Aura Bella Fiora Shin’ya Hamazoe as Jugem Shun’ichi Maki as Kaijali Anastasia Munoz as Narberal Gamma Shigeru Chiba as Sebas Tian Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma Ray Hurd as Gazef Stronoff Kenta Miyake as Cocytus Hiroshi Shirokuma as Gazef Stronff Hiromichi Tezuka as Boris Axelson Chad Halbrook as Brain Unglaus Alexis Tipton as Lupisregina Beta Koji Yusa as Brain Unglaus Ryota Osaka as Climb Mallorie Rodak as Solution Epsilon Jeannie Tirado as Nemu Emmot Masaaki Ihara as Marquis Boullope Bill Jenkins as Sebas Tian Ayane Sakura as Solution Epsilon Kei Shindo as Entoma Vasilissa Zeta

Let’s see the release date of the series Overlord Season 4.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date:

The release date of the fourth season of the anime series Overlord is not declared yet. If it announces, we will update it here.

It seems that the series Overlord Season 4 will be released somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series Overlord was aired on 5th July 2015. The series Overlord Season 2 was released on 10th January 2018.

The third season of the series Overlord was released on 11th July 2018. If we get any update about the series Overlord, we will add it here.

The announcement of the fourth season of the series Overlord was held on 8th May 2021. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Overlord Season 4.

Overlord Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of the fourth season of the series Overlord is not released yet. If it releases, we will add it here. We expect that the trailer of the series Overlord Season 4 will soon be released.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Overlord.

