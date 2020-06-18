Outsourcing Your IT? 5 Things to Look For in a MSP Provider

If you’re planning on outsourcing the management of your IT services for your business, here’s how to choose the best MSP provider to do the job.

More than 300,000 newly discovered malware strains are found each day on computers and devices.

This is an alarming statistic. It means that networks and information are vulnerable if not protected.

Instead of getting your programs hacked into, you can hire an MSP provider to take care of your IT needs and protection.

Continue reading to discover some of the best qualities you should look for when choosing the best provider!

Onsite Services and Support

When it comes to working with computers and networks, you want to make sure that you know what you are doing.

Since you likely didn’t go to school for IT work, it is smart to look for a company that will offer onsite services and support for you and your staff. When technology goes down, it can take hours to get it up and running if you don’t know what to do.

Take your time to search for a provider that will walk you through maintenance and fixing bugs.

Availability to Work

One of the most important things to consider when it comes to selecting an MSP provider is availability.

Although you aren’t working 24/7, your websites and computer networks will typically need to. Make sure that you go with a team that will take care of your needs at any time of day.

Many MSP providers are open every day of the year, but you may want to ask just to be sure!

Reasonably Priced

Most people that hire MSP providers do not have the money for an IT team.

Fortunately, MSP providers, like BeStructured.com, cost much less than an IT team and come with all of the benefits! Make sure that you talk with your accounting team to create an annual IT budget plan. This will help ensure that you pay for only what you need but have all of your needs met.

Backups and Protection

While looking at the managed services market, you will want to find one with coverage and Cloud backups.

An IT company should be able to offer you backups each day to help protect your information and system. Depending on the agreement you make with them, you can have more or less frequent backups.

It is also great to have all of your information in the “cloud” so that you can access it anywhere and on any device.

Security Testing

Having an IT team on your side can help prevent many problems, but you should still have security testing done.

Hackers and cybercriminals are working around the clock to search for network vulnerabilities. It is recommended that you search for an MSP provider that offers regular monitoring and security testing.

Find the Right MSP Provider

When it comes to looking for an MSP service provider, you will want to make sure that you hire the right one.

By utilizing the guide above, you can search for an MSP provider that will get the job done. Not only will this help save your company, but you can also relax, knowing that your information is secure from cybersecurity threats.

Don’t be afraid to take your time when choosing the right person. Look for the person or company that you can trust.

Be sure to check out our blog for more articles about protecting your business and preventing cybersecurity attacks!