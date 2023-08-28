Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Storyline, and Everything

Only Murders in the Building is one of my favorites, and Yes, many of yours too, guys. So, The Only Murders in the Building was the perfect combination of a comedy and mystery-based drama series created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

After releasing both seasons of Only Murders in the Building, the IMDb rating of the show is 8.1 out of 10, and now the makers have already released another season, Only Murders in the Building Season 3, on the 8th of August, 2023, out of 10, they already released the four episodes.

Now, in this article, we will discuss everything about the very next episode of Only Murders in the Building, that is, episode 05, including the release date, plot, trailer, and more.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date:

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is already out for you guys on 8th August 2023, and it has ten episodes, just like the previous two seasons.

Now, if we talk about the release date of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 05, the makers have already announced the date on 29th August 2023. So now, keep calm and wait a few more days to watch another fantastic episode of the Only Murders in the Building series.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 4 Recap:

Well, guys, we all know the exact plot of the entire series. We are constantly watching this series from its very first episodes. So, here, we are directly moving towards taking a few recap moments of Only Murders in the Building episode 4, as it is necessary because many of us have yet to watch episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Season 3.

Now, in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 4, we have already seen that Charles is entering the white room, along with Joy., On the other side, we have shown Mabel and Oliver, who are now starting their further investigation in the theater, where Mabel gets an exciting offer from Cinda Canning.

Let’s see what happens in another episode of The Only Murders in the Building, Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Expected Plot:

We do not know what the makers will add in the new episode of The Only Murders in the Building Season 3. But, we can assume that episode 05 of The Only Murders in the Building Series starts from where episode 04 ended.

Also, we have here the title of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 05, “Ah, Love!” so based on that, too, you can make assumptions regarding the next episode’s plotlines.

But for now, we cannot share any further details about episode 05 until the episode is released.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Cast Members:

Whenever it comes to the list of cast members of the Only Murders in the Building series, the fans were highly demanding the three lead stars as three of them are fans’ favorites, which includes Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, and the Marttin Short as Oliver Putnam.

And, here, if we talk about the exact member list that plays a vital role in the Only Murders in the Building series, the makers have not made any significant changes in the cast list. Thus, mentioned below is the list of members who are constantly playing a vital role in the Only Murders in the Building series and also play a crucial role in season 3.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Maulik Pancholy as Arnav

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres

Julian Cihi as Tim Kono

Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks

Houdyshell also voices Mrs. Gambolini

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Adina Verson as Poppy White

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Olivia Reis as Zoe Cassidy

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger

Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Zoe Colletti as Lucy

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Zainab Jah as Ndidi Idoko

Jaboukie Young-White as Sam

Teddy Coluca as Lester

Andrea Martin as Joy

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Ariel Shafir as Ivan

Christine Ko as Nina Lin

Jason Veasey as Jonathan

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Wesley Taylor as Clifford “Cliff” DeMeo

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Shirley MacLaine as Rose Cooper

Mark Consuelos as Mabel’s late father

Adrian Martinez as Gregg

Meryl Streep and Ashley Park perform an original song written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “Look for the Light,” for #OMITB. Now streaming wherever you listen to music. https://t.co/mDJ1iai7Xf pic.twitter.com/AOuzayM8Y2 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 16, 2023

Apart from the list mentioned above, we assume that makers may add new members to expand the story. Yet, it is not confirmed, as we are not having any updates for the same.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 List of Episodes:

Finally, guys, just like both the previous seasons of the Only Murders in the Building series, the latest released season of the Only Murders in the Building also has ten episodes.

Out of those ten episodes, the show makers already released four, and the titles of all eight episodes, along with their release dates and the last two’s titles, are yet suspenseful for the viewers.

So, in the following list of episodes, we have already shared the list with you all, along with the release date of all the upcoming episodes. So readers can determine which exact date the episode will be released.

Episode 01: “The Show Must…”

Episode 02: “The Beat Goes On”

Episode 03: “Grab Your Hankies”

Episode 04: “The White Room”

Episode 05: “Ah, Love!” will going to be released by 29th August, 2023

Episode 06: “Ghost Light” will going to be released by 5th September, 2023

Episode 07: “CoBro” will going to be released by 12th September, 2023

Episode 08: “Sitzprobe” will going to be released by 19th September, 2023

Also, the makers soon announced the titles of the last two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Episode 09: TBA will going to be released by 26th September, 2023

Episode 10: TBA will going to be released by 3rd October, 2023

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 05 Creators:

As of now, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has released its four episodes, out of which the first two episodes were directed by John Hoffman, and episodes 3 & 4 were directed by Adam Shankman.

But, we do not have any exact information about the creators of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, upcoming episode.

"I gave them a doctor's note saying I'm too weak to kill!" #OMITB pic.twitter.com/Wn4Khovziw — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 27, 2023

But, we have the writer’s name here, who wrote the plot of season 3, episode 05, and Tess Morris and Noah Levine.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5?

So, the viewers, you already know that the series Only Murders in the Building had Hulu as their official streaming platform. So, you can watch all three seasons from the same venue, and the new episodes will also be released first on that same platform.

Apart from the Hulu platform, viewers watch the latest episodes of the Only Murders in the Building series from the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, we all must wait a few more days to watch the synopsis video of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Episode 05.

But, till that period, here we are sharing the link to the synopsis video of the recently released episode 04 of the Only Murders in the Building Season 3. And we hope that you all will enjoy watching that video.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers; now we hope you have all about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 05, including the release date, plotline, cast, and many more things. Not only that but here we have also shared with you a few glimpses of its past episodes.

Also, stay in touch with our website to learn all the latest information about all the newly released series or seasons. And if you have any queries, feel free to comment in our comment section.