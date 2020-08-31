OnePlus confirms the name of its next mid-range phone

Andrew Hoyle / CNET



OnePlus made the official first and last name for its mid-range phones official: OnePlus Nord.

“Nord will be our first product under $ 500 in recent years,” said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, in a kind of documentary released by the company itself. “For OnePlus and the entire team, this is a huge challenge.”

OnePlus became known several years ago as a company that offered high-end phones at auction prices. Its first product, the OnePlus One, hit the market for a price of US $ 299. However, the company has had to raise its prices due to the cost of the components, among other reasons, until reaching prices of US700 and more.

The video does not go into details about the first OnePlus Nord phone, but it is rumored to be a mid-range hitherto known as OnePlus Z.

The first OnePlus Nord, previously called OnePlus Z, would be announced on July 10, with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate, fingerprint reader on the screen, between 6GB or 12GB of RAM and a 64 megapixel main camera. The price of the cell phone would be about US $ 300.

