November Story Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

November Story Series is one of the thriller Indian Tamil language series created and written by Indhra Subramanian. The series is about a thriller scene, with Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The very first season of the November Story Season 1 was released on 20th May 2021, and it’s been two years still, and we have no renewal news for the same, which disappoints the viewers. But, still, we hope that the makers will announce any final information about the November Story Season 2 within a very short period.

November Story Season 2 Release Date:

November Story is an Indian Tamil language thriller series directed and written by Indhra Sunaramanian. The series’ first season was released two years ago, on 20th May 2021. After that, till now, all were waiting for November Story Season 2. But the makers have not shared any exact news about the November Story Season 2.

And we all are eagerly waiting to know what will take place in November Story Season 2 if it will happen. Hence, we still have to wait for a few more months to see the maker’s decision about the same.

November Story Series Storyline Overview:

November Story is one of the best-created criminal thriller series, in which the makers constantly add some new twists and turns, and in all seven episodes, we have seen very mysterious points.

So, the series starts with a lead character Anuradha Ganesan also known as Anu, who is the daughter of a Crime Novelist, Ganesan, an Alzheimer’s patient. Anu was working as an ethical hacker whose duty was to collect all criminal records, along with one of her friends Malarmannan.

One day she coincidentally found her paper, which is under the Tamil Nadu police station, and she was extremely shocked after watching that; the record, too, was about a woman who incidentally met her on a train and now whose found dead in that rental home which she is now going to sell.

As the series proceeds, Anu gets another link where it is said that her father was involved in this murder mystery. After that, the situation is even getting worst; and Anu has to face many problems just to reveal the exact truth behind the murder.

November Story Season 2 Expected Plot:

As we discovered earlier, for the present moment, the makers were not saying anything about the renewal or cancelation news about season 2.

Hence, there is no means to share any expected plot for the series season 2.

But we will try our best to share all the updates about the series as soon as we get any from any of the series’ official sites. Till that, enjoy watching the November Story Season 1.

November Story Season 2 Cast Members:

We all know that the November Story Series season 1 was a full-pack thriller series where the viewers equally appreciated everyone’s effort. And specifically, Tamannaah’s fans were so impressed with her outstanding performance in the November Story Season 1.

And, with that hope, the viewers were also highly anticipating that all those cast members, who had performed a fantastic role in its season 1, would also play the same position in season 2. Other than this, they also show interest in knowing the list of cast members the makers will add in season 2 if it happens.

But, for now, as there is a lack of information, we cannot share the final cast members list. Hence, here we have shared the previous season’s cast members list, who will also play a crucial role in season 2.

Tamannaah as Anuradha Ganesan

Johnny as vicenarian Kuzhandhai Yesu

Namita Krishnamurthy as Mathi

Pasupathy M. as Kuzhandhai Yesu

G. M. Kumar as Ganesan

Myna Nandhini as Chithra

Ashwanth as young Kuzhandhai Yesu

Vivek Prasanna as Malarmannan

Kimu Gopal as Kuzhandhai Yesu’s assistant

Aruldass as Inspector Sudalai

K. Pooranesh as Ahmed

Pujitha Devaraju as Neeta Ramchandhani

Supergood Subramani

Arshath Feras as Binu

Janaki Suresh as Savitri

Tharani Suresh Kumar as Sudar Ganesan

Nishanth Naidu as Sandeep

Moreover to this, for the current moment, we are not having any happening news about the November Story Season 2; so, there might be a possibility that if there is a season 2, then it may add some new faces, too, to expand the plot of the November Story.

November Story Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discovered above, November Story Season 2s happening news is yet to be announced; it is a bit complicated for us to know what the makers thought about season 2 and its episodes.

However, based on November Story Season 1, we assume that Season 2 will have seven episodes. But nothing is crystal clear, so we must wait a few more months to know the exact news.

Here we have shared the list of episodes along with their title tags. Reading lets one quickly get a basic idea about what the episode spells.

Episode 01: “Save Him From Him”

Episode 02: “White Wash”

Episode 03: “Flashes”

Episode 04: “Crossroads”

Episode 05: “Knitting”

Episode 06: “Close To”

Episode 07: “Truth”

November Story Season 2 Creators Team:

November Story series is one of the criminal thriller Indian Tamil language series, created and written by a famous creator Indhra Subramanian. The series also has many fan favorites starring members such as Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the lead role of Anuradha Ganesan, Pasupathy M. G.M. Kumar, and more.

The entire music composer for the series November Story was done by Saran Raghavan, and Vidhy Ayanna gave the Cinematography.

Also, the creators have a well-maker contract with a single production company named Vikatan Televistas, and all seven episodes are perfectly shot with a minimal duration of 30 minutes and a maximum of 52 minutes.

Apart from this, the series also has two official streaming platforms: Hotstar and Disney +. And many more people have equally contributed to the series’ success, like the editors, scriptwriters, etc.

Where to Watch November Story Season 2?

Like me, you guys were also waiting for the news about the November Story Season 2, right? But we have nothing to do with that, as the creators have not finalized any confirmed report.

Still, we are looking for further updates from its official sites; once we get any, we will update here too.

Until that moment, if you missed out on watching any episodes, visit Disney+ or Hotstar platform, and check out the list of episodes you are looking forward to watching.

November Story Season 2 Trailer:

At the present moment, sadly, guys, we are not having any updates about the November Story Season 2. So, for that reason, here we cannot share any teaser or trailer video of the November Story Season 2.

Besides this, here we have brought a trailer of its previous season, and we hope that you will enjoy watching your favorite stars once again in the above-mentioned last season’s trailer.

November Story series is one of the known Indian Tamil-language series created and written by Indhra Subramanian. The series gained massive success after its season 1, and the fans loved the plot, as it is covered with many thriller and criminal scenes. Each episode left with some new mystery is the most exciting thing about the series, attracting viewers to watch the other episode instantly.

The acting of Tamannaah Bhatia also earned their viewers a lot of love and fame.

After the completion of season 1, we all are eagerly waiting to watch season 2. But the creators still need to share further information about the renewal. Thus, if there is November Story Season 2, it will be released by the end of 2024.

Also, in this article, we have shared all the latest information about the November Story Season 2, including the plot, release date, cast members, and more. At last, we hope that the information we shared in our every article will be helpful to you guys.