Noughts + Crosses Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Noughts + Crosses is a British drama television series. The series Noughts + Crosses is full of drama, romance, and sci-fi.

The series Noughts + Crosses has received a great response from the audience. It has received 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 2:

The series Noughts + Crosses was renewed for the second season in May 2021. So, it is confirmed that the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses will soon be released.

On 18th May 2021, the BBC has renewed the series Noughts + Crosses for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Noughts + Crosses is set in a dangerous and alternate world, and their racism divides society.

The series Noughts + Crosses follows two young people named Callum and Sephy, who are divided by their color but later united by love.

The story of the series Noughts + Crosses is worth watching. The series Noughts + Crosses is based on a novel titled Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman.

The series Noughts + Crosses was written by Toby Whithouse, Lydia Adetunji, Nathaniel Price, and Rachel De-Lahay. It was directed by Julian Holmes and Koby Adom.

It stars Masali Baduza, Josh Dylan, and Jack Rowan. It was produced by Johann Knobel. The series Noughts + Crosses was made under Mammoth Screen, Participant, and Roc Nation. The series Noughts + Crosses has arrived on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC synopsis reads for the series Noughts + Crosses, against a background of powerful, distract, and prejudiced rebellion mounts on the streets, a passionate romance creates between Callum and Sephy and that will lead them both into terrible danger.

If we get any news or update about the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Noughts + Crosses Season 2 below.

Masali Baduza as Persephone – Sephy – Hadley Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor Paterson Joseph as Home Secretary Kamal Hadley Josh Dylan as Jude McGregor Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn Jonathan Ajayi as Lieutenant Lekan Baako Kike Brimah as Minerva Hadley Rakie Ayola as Prime Minister Opal Folami Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor Jodie Tyack as Elaine Sawyer Nathaniel Ramabulana as Sergeant Major Bolade Oluade Nicholas Beveney as Police Deputy Commissioner Folu Abiola Stormzy as Kolawale Luke Bailey as Yaro Baloyi-Hadley Eunice Olumide as Omotola Aguda Ore Oduba as Obiora Akintola

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 1 Review:

Noughts + Crosses Season 1 has received a great response from the audience. We expect that Noughts + Crosses Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we have seen that a few masked Liberation Militia leaders including Jude as well as Callum attack the offices of the conservative Ohene Standard newspaper as part of their resistance campaign against Cross rule.

Yaro appears to the media and wants to expose Prime Minister Kamal Hadley as his father. But, Hadley convinces the editor of the Ohene Standard to run a smear campaign attacking Yaro for his purported terrorist links.

Because Sephy grows estranged from her father, she later spends more and more time with Jasmine as well as Meggie, the latter of whom is angry with Kamal for his affairs.

After that, under the leadership of Jack, the Liberation Militia kidnaps Sephy and also demands a $1 million ransom as well as the resignation of Kamal.

Tasked with guarding Sephy, Callum is sullen as well as hostile to his former Cross girlfriend. But, the two later reconcile just after he finds that Sephy is pregnant with their child.

After that, Kamal resigns and after that, meets with Jack in order to deliver the $1 million ransom. Later, Jack takes the ransom but also reneges on the deal as well as orders that Sephy be killed.

Experiencing a change of heart, Jude battles with Jack and allows Callum as well as Sephy to escape. Later, they encounter Kamal but Sephy tries to convince her father to spare Callum.

In the end, Callum and Sephy escape in order to live together as a couple on the run. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the first season of the series Noughts + Crosses will be continued in the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses. There is less chance of the fresh start of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

If we get any news or update about the story of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Noughts + Crosses Season 2 is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

It seems that the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses will be released in mid-2022 or late 2022. It will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first season of the series Noughts + Crosses was aired from 5th March 2020 to 9th April 2020. It was released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Noughts + Crosses Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of Noughts + Crosses Season 1. Watch it below.

