NCIS: Hawaiʻi Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

NCIS: Hawaiʻi is an American police procedural tv series. It includes action, crime, and drama. The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Hawaiʻi:

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi follows the story of a team of Naval criminal investigators. They operate on the Hawaiian islands.

Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Matt Bosack created the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi. It stars Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills.

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi was executively produced by Christopher Silber, Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Larry Teng. Randy Sutter, Yalun Tu, and Joshua Rexon produced the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi was shot in Oahu, Hawaii. The running time of each episodes of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi ranges around 44 minutes.

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi was made under Harp to the Party Productions, CBS Studios, and Close to the Land Productions. CBS Media Ventures distributed the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

If we get any other update about the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the review of the first episode of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Hawaiʻi Episode 1 Review:

In the first episode of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, we have seen that an experiment Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu.

Jane Tennant as well as her team has to find who is behind it before classified state secrets are exposed.

In the next episode of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, we will see that Tennat and NCIS has to take down a notorious team of international thieves with the use of WWII explosive on armored trucks before they complete their final big job and after that, disappear.

Later, Whistler and Lucy have a standoff about their previous encounter as well as the mission of Ernie in the field is more alarming than he expected.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Hawaiʻi Cast:

See the cast of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi below.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman Noah Mills as Jesse Boone Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler Kian Talan as Alex Tennant Enver Gjokaj as Joe Milius Mahina Napoleon as Julie Tennant

Let’s see the release date of the second episode of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Hawaiʻi Episode 2 Release Date:

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi Episode 2 titled Boom will be released on 27th September 2021. It will arrive on CBS.

You heard the boss — Light. Them. Up. Catch the #NCISHawaii team on an all NEW episode Monday on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. Pets included. pic.twitter.com/wwj6OXxkNn — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) September 23, 2021

The first episode titled Pilot of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi was released on 20th September 2021 on CBS.

The series NCIS: Hawaiʻi was written by Matt Bosack, Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, Yalun Tu, and Noah Evslin. It was directed by Larry Teng and Ruben Garcia.

If we get any other update about the release date of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Hawaiʻi Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi below.

Find the trailer of the series NCIS: Hawaiʻi below.