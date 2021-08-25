Matrix 4 Trailer and New Look at The Batman Unveils by Warner Bros.

Recently, Warner Bros. teased its new slate, including Dune, King Richard, Cry Macho, Malignant, and The Many Saints of Newark.

After a long time of eight months, Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement of its upcoming films. Warner Bros. shared some clips from its upcoming films, and it includes the first trailer of the film Matrix: Resurrections which is set to release on 22nd December 2021.

Warner Bros. also shared a close look at the film The Batman, which is set to release on 4th March 2022, and Dun which is set to release on 22nd October 2021.

The Matrix: Resurrection is an American film that is full of sci-fi and action. Lana Wachowski directed the film The Matrix: Resurrections.

The film The Matrix: Resurrections is based on Characters by The Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill produced the film The Matrix: Resurrections.

The film The Matrix: Resurrections was made under Village Roadshow Pictures, Silver Pictures, and Wachowskis Productions.

In the film The Matrix: Resurrections, Keanu Reeves plays the main role. He is playing the role of Neo in the film The Matrix: Resurrections.

There are a total of five stars in the lead roles in the film The Matrix: Resurrections. It includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt.

The trailer of the film The Matrix: Resurrections starts with Thomas Anderson Keany Reeves in therapy and talking with the therapist that he had dreams that were not just dreams.

He senses something that is not right with the world, but he has no memory of The Matrix. He does not even know what the Matrix is. Later, he goes after a woman – Moss at a coffee shop.

They meet there and shake hands, and there seems to be something between them. But no one remembers the other. At the same time, Thomas Anderson spends his days while taking blue pills and imagining that why everybody in his world is glued to their phones.

After that, he looks around and finds that he is the only one on a crowded elevator that not looking at a device. Let’s move on to the film The Batman.

The Batman is an American film. It is a superhero film. The film The Batman is based on Characters from DC Comics. Matt Reeves directed the film The Batman, and it was written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig.

The film The Batman was made under DC Films and 6th and Idaho. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film The Batman.

In the film The Batman, Batman reveals the corruption in Gotham City, and it eventually connects to his own family. Batman faces a serial killer known as The Riddler.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.