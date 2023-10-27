My Perfect Landing Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything

My Perfect Landing is a Canadian sports teen drama series. The first season’s plot develops in fifteen episodes and successfully binds the audience till the end. The show premiered on Family Channel in 2020, and many fans eagerly await the second season.



If we look at the show’s popularity, My Perfect Landing has received 6.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is good to go with the second season. Despite receiving positive responses from the audience, the makers have not released the show’s second season.

This article will provide complete information about My Perfect Landing Season 2. Here, we have highlighted the possible release dates, a list of cast members, storyline, and trailer updates for My Perfect Landing Season 2.

My Perfect Landing Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners have released only one My Perfect Landing series season, and fans eagerly await the show. The first season of Morgan Wigle’s My Perfect Landing premiered on January 8, 2020, on Family Channel, and it was concluded with fifteen episodes on April 22, 2020.

Unfortunately, the first season’s finale was concluded with a cliffhanger, and the show will likely continue the storyline in the forthcoming season. However, due to COVID-19, the makers stopped production for the second run, and till now, we have not received the official release date for My Perfect Landing Season 2. Still, if there is a second run of My Perfect Landing Series, the earliest we can expect is by the end of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

My Perfect Landing Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

My Perfect Landing is a Canadian pre-teen and sports drama series created and developed by Frank van Keeken. The show has featured Morgan Wigle in the lead role of Jenny Cortez.

The plot of the first season of My Perfect Landing revolves around a family of gymnasts who face a lot of challenges and difficulties in the life-altering decision to shift from Miami to Toronto, Canada. This change causes them discomfort.



Since the show premiered on Family Channel on January 8, 2020, fans from all over the globe are waiting for the second season. Unfortunately, makers have not announced the official release date even after a long span of three years.

However, the first show has received generally favorable reviews from the audience and film critics. Therefore, we can assume that if the showrunners produce the forthcoming installment of My Perfect Landing Season 2, we will get it by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025. But fans must wait until the final confirmation of My Perfect Landing Season 2.

In the below sections, we have added a complete list of cast members of My Perfect Landing Season 1.

My Perfect Landing Season 2 Cast Members List

Since the makers dropped the first season of My Perfect Landing series, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second run. Also, many fans are curious about the cast members for the second season of My Perfect Landing series.

Below, we have added a complete list of cast members for My Perfect Landing Season 1. If and when the makers reveal the official release date for My Landing Season 2, the below-mentioned cast members are expected to return in the forthcoming season.

Morgan Wigle as Jenny Cortez

Shawn Thompson as Gus McIlroy

Helena Marie as Whitney Cortez

Tom Hulshof as Joon Cortez

Natasha Zaborski as Olivia Shaw

Francesca van Keeken as Rachel Osbourne

Ajanae Stephenson as Keisha Armstrong

Hailey Vynychenko as Sarah Cortez

Holly Belbeck as Cassie LaVoisier

Luca Assad as Lena Montgomery

Keira Still as Josephine “Bops” Percival

Leonidas Castrounis as Kiko LaVoisier

Frank van Keeken as the bus driver

Abby Stretch as Tori Bannister

Jordan Clark as Miss Allister

Azeem Nathoo as Mo

Osias Reid as Dace Deloreon

Anna Beauchamp as Dancer 1

Nicholas Maiorano as Hillside employee

Besides the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the forthcoming My Perfect Landing series season.

Where to Watch My Perfect Landing Season 2?

My Perfect Landing is a Canadian drama series that was created and developed by Frank van Keeken. Currently, the show runs for only one season, and many people eagerly await the second season of My Perfect Landing.

However, if you have yet to watch the first season of My Perfect Landing, head to the family channel and binge-watch all the first season’s episodes. Moreover, if there is a second run of the show, it will also be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In My Perfect Landing Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes often depends on various production factors. It depends on the drama, genre, screenwriting, and story length. However, it’s been over two years, and we have not received the official release date for My Perfect Landing Season 2.



Still, the makers launched fifteen episodes for the first season in the earlier release. If the show makers release a second season, it will also contain approximately fifteen episodes.

My Perfect Landing Season 2 Makers Team

Morgan Wigle and Tom Hulshof’s My Perfect Landing is the complete set of sports and teen drama. The first season was created and developed by Frank van Keeken.

Exciting News! #MyPerfectLanding will be available on Netflix on August 1 in the U.S.! 😃🤸🥳 pic.twitter.com/6hOhT1rsqF — My Perfect Landing (@_perfectlanding) July 24, 2020

In addition to that, the show was produced by Andrew Barnsley, Yolanda Yott, and Ben Murray. Furtherahead, Milan Podsedly has worked as the cinematographer of the show.

My Perfect Landing Season 2 Official Trailer Release

As mentioned above, it’s been over two years, but we still have not received the official release date for My Perfect Landing Season 2. Not only that, but the creators have also yet to release the official trailer for My Perfect Landing Season 2.

However, here we provided the official trailer of the first season of My Perfect Landing. Click on the above link and watch the official trailer for the first season. Once the show makers release the official trailer for the second season of My Perfect Landing, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, guys! We are at the end section of this article, and now you have complete information about My Perfect Landing Season 2. Unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official release date for the second installment.

Still, we expect the makers to release the show’s second season by the end of 2024. As soon as the creators reveal the official release date and other relevant information about the second season of My Perfect Landing, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, stay tuned to our website for further information about your favorite shows.