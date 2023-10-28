My Life Is Murder Season 4 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Review, Trailer, and Everything

“My Life Is Murder” is a gripping mix of crime, comedy, and drama that has kept viewers glued to the screen since it first aired. The show’s first episode aired on July 17, 2019, and all three seasons have been finished successfully.



Each season has a mix of severe mysteries and funny moments. With Lucy Lawless’s charming performance as the brave private investigator Alexa Crowe, the show has a devoted following eagerly anticipating its next episode.

As we learn more about Season 4, it’s clear that the show has kept up its momentum, offering more exciting cases and personal challenges for its beloved characters.

My Life Is Murder Series Overview

At first, the show took place in Melbourne, Australia. From Season 2 on, it moved to Auckland, New Zealand. This location change gave the story a new twist by introducing new landscapes and cultural details. Alexa Crowe’s life has been a roller coaster of feelings and thoughts, from solving strange crimes to dealing with the problems that come up in everyday life. The show’s stories have improved each season, keeping fans on the edge.

People are more excited than ever that “My Life Is Murder Season 4” will finally come out. As the show continues, fans can’t wait to see how it changes and what new problems Alexa Crowe faces. Its unique mix of styles and ability to combine humor and suspense without any problems has made the show stand out in the TV world. Let’s get into the details of when the new season will come out and what we can expect from its plot.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Release Date

To fans of “My Life Is Murder,” the wait is almost over. On September 10, 2023, Season 4 will start. The show’s loyal viewers were thrilled and relieved to hear this news, as they had been eagerly waiting for their favorite private investigator to return. According to fans, the show has consistently produced engaging and thought-provoking material, and the following season should keep up that trend.

Previous seasons of the show have come out around the same time of the year, which keeps the release schedule steady.



Because of this, fans can predict what will happen and plan their watching times around it. The show’s September release date also makes it an excellent fit for fall TV schedules, making it a top choice for people looking for good fun. As the release date gets closer, there will probably be more ads and teasers that give us a sneak peek at what Season 4 has in store.

Fans should watch official channels and social media for news, sneak peeks, and unique material about the following season. You can feel the excitement, and the countdown to September 10 has started.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The fourth season of “My Life Is Murder” will be another exciting ride through the world of solving crimes. Lucy Lawless does a great job as Alexa Crowe, who keeps taking on complex cases that test her intelligence and instincts. We can expect a variety of exciting stories in the new season, each with its own set of clues and suspects.

Season 4 will have more of Alexa’s personal life and more of her exciting stories. Her journey has been an essential part of the show, and fans can look forward to learning more about her relationships, problems, and victories. Finding the right mix between her work and personal life has always been an exciting part of the show, and it will remain so in the next season.

“My Life Is Murder” stands out because it uses fun to tell its story, a new way to look at the crime genre. This mix of comedy and drama has been the show’s trademark, and Season 4 will almost certainly keep it up. As Alexa deals with the difficulties of each case, there will be funny moments that give her character more depth and make her likable.

To sum up, “My Life Is Murder Season 4” is shaping into another exciting episode in the series. Fans eagerly anticipate Alexa Crowe’s return and the intriguing riddles she will solve as the September 10, 2023, release date draws near. Season 4 will have a great mix of funny moments, personal growth, and exciting cases, making it a must-see for old and new fans.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Cast Members List

Here is the complete set of cast members of My Life Is Murder Season 4. Have a look at it.

Lucy Lawless as PI Alexa Crowe

Ebony Vagulans as Madison Feliciano

Bernard Curry as DI Kieran Hussey

Rawiri Jobe as Detective Harry Henare

Alex Andreas as George Stathopoulos

Joe Naufahu as Reuben Wulf

Dilruk Jayasinha as Dr. Suresh

Todd River as Captain Thunderbolt

Martin Henderson as Will Crowe

Kate McCartney as Dawn Mason

Laura Daniel as Isla

Zeppelin as Chowder

Nell Fisher as Olive Crowe

Steffen Schweizer as Gerhardt

Tatum Warren-Ngata as Beth

Where to Watch My Life Is Murder Season 4?

Fans of “My Life Is Murder” can easily watch the show because it can be watched on many devices. The show first airs on Network 10 in Australia, and in New Zealand, it airs on TVNZ 1.

The show can be streamed on Acorn TV for people in other countries. Both new and old fans can use these platforms to catch up on all the exciting secrets that Alexa Crowe has solved and to stay up to date on the newest episodes of Season 4.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Production Team Members

The gifted people who made “My Life Is Murder” will be thanked for its success. The show has had different directors, such as Leah Purcell, Mat King, Jo O’Shaughnessy, and Ben C.

Lucas, Britta Hawkins, Kiel McNaughton, Katie Wolfe, and Michael Hurst. The story is written by people like Tim Pye, an executive director, along with Nick Murray, Claire Tonkin, Rachel Antony, Nicky Davis Williams, and Pilar Perez.



Elisa Argenzio and Mark Beesley are the producers, ensuring that every part of the show is done perfectly. “My Life Is Murder” is a great show because the people who make it work together well.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Review – Stream It or Skip It?

The past seasons of “My Life Is Murder” were praised for how well they told stories and helped the characters grow. Many people have said nice things about Lucy Lawless’s Alexa Crowe role.

🚨Attention New Zealand! Don't miss the final two episodes of this season of #MyLifeIsMurder at 8:30PM on TVNZ+🚨

This week, first Alexa investigates the death of a male nanny and, in the series finale, faces off with a supermodel in the killer world of fashion. 🕵️‍♀️👢👗👖 pic.twitter.com/gQhtuMN7yJ — DCD Rights Ltd (@DCDRights) October 31, 2022

They liked how she made the part more exciting and charming. Many people have said good things about the series’ clever writing, surprising plot twists, and fun mix of crime and comedy.

Many people like the show because it deals with work and personal issues when solving crimes. Some people think that “My Life Is Murder” is a good movie for people who like well-made stories with emotional and funny parts.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 Official Trailer Release

People who can’t wait for a sneak peek at Season 4 should watch the official website and social media pages for information on the trailer.

People think these trailers will give us a sneak peek at the new secrets and problems that Alexa Crowe will have to solve in the next season. They’re an excellent way for fans to get a sneak peek at what’s to come and get excited for the show’s return.

Final Words

Finally, “My Life Is Murder” keeps people interested with its unique mystery, drama, and fun mix. Fans are very excited about Season 4, which is coming up soon.

Check our website often for the latest news, updates, and unique information about “My Life Is Murder.” Making sure that fans can easily find all the information they need about the show is something we are committed to doing.