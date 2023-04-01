My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Latest Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Romantic love stories and a pinch of comedy drama always attract the audience. If you like watching romantic fantasy dramas, let me introduce you to the Chinese television series, My Girlfriend Is An Alien.

After the commendable success and popularity of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2, many people are speculating on the release date of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3. Li Eryun, Zhang Xinyu, and Liu Zhimin produced this series.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien has received great love from the audience. It has received 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are a hardcore Korean and Chinese drama fan, My Girlfriend Is An Alien will excite you the most. This article will provide all the information about the My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 release date, cast members, the latest updates, and everything you want to know.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Release Date

My Girlfriend Is An Alien is one of the most popular Chinese television series. After the massive success of previous seasons, fans eagerly await updates regarding the release dates of My Girlfriend Is An Alien.

However, the makers and cast members have not disclosed anything about the release date for the third season. Still, many fans believe My Girlfriend Is An Alien will come in 2023 with more love and chemistry between the lead characters.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 1 premiered on Tencent Video and WeTV on August 19, 2019. Despite the considerable success of the first season, fans had to wait almost three years to receive the second season. My Girlfriend Is An Alien aired on September 16, 2022.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

As its name suggests, My Girlfriend Is An Alien storyline revolves around an alien girl named Chai Xiaoqi and a company’s CEO, Fang Leng. The plot starts with a girl, Chai Xiaoqi, who landed on the earth from ‘Cape Town Planet’ and meets Fang Leng. This alien girl is stuck on the earth as she loses her device to return home.

As the story moves ahead, Chai Xiaoqi reveals her superpower. She falls in love with the man when she inhales the male hormones. In the first season, she frequently uses her supernatural powers to tackle serious problems on earth. On the other hand, Fang Leng is portrayed as the victim of heterosexual amnesia diseases. He somehow lost interest in females when it was raining outside.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien is a complete package of comedy, drama, romance, and love stories of an egoistic boss and fun-loving alien girl. But unfortunately, Fang forgets about his relationships due to heterosexual amnesia.

In the second season, Chai Xiaoqi became a friend of a musician, who later came out as the half-brother of her love interest, Fang Leng. This love triangle and fun series compelled the audience to know about the My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3. In the following section, we have added the latest updates of the third season.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Cast Member

My Girlfriend Is An Alien has featured some famous and talented actors. It includes prominent actors like Thassapak Hsu as Fang Leng, Wan Peng as Chai Xiaoqi, Wang You Jun as Fang Lie, and more.

Here we have provided the names of the prominent cast members of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3.

Wan Peng as Chai Xiaoqi

Wang You Jun as Fang Lie

Thassapak Hsu as Fang Leng

Christopher Lee as Fang Shi Da

Wang Hao Zhen as Han Jinming

Yang Yue as Jiang Xue

Alina Zhang as Sister Chai

Ashin Shu as Doctor Zhang

Kris Bole as Mr. Filner

Gong Zheng Nan as Ai Lun/Alan

Hu Cai Hong as Aunt Zhou

What We Can Expect From My Girlfriend Is An Aliend Season 3

As we mentioned earlier, My Girlfriend Is An Alien is a rom-com fantasy series, and after the consecutive success of both seasons, fans are looking for the third installment of the series. Yet, the makers still need to release the official dates of the show.

Still, the continuation of the series will surely excite the audience with more intense drama, light-hearted comedy, and romance. We might see some new characters as well. Let’s hope for the best and see the new story in My Girlfriend Is An Alien?

How Many Episodes Will Be There In My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3?

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Seasons 1, and 2 include thirty episodes each. There are no official updates regarding the number of episodes in My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3.

Yet, according to some reports, the third season may include thirty or more episodes. Moreover, we will also see more intense drama, twists, and love chemistry among the characters.

Where to Watch My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3?

If you love to watch romantic drama, this Chinese television series, My Girlfriend Is An Alien, can be your next binge-watch series.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien is worth watching. Since 2019, the show has been gaining popularity and recognition from all over the globe.

Currently (March 2023), only two seasons are available online. If you haven’t watched My Girlfriend Is An Alien, you can stream it on various online platforms such as Netflix, Viki, and Hulu. Not only that, but you can also watch the series on YouTube for free. Here, you can also purchase or rent episodes from Amazon Video.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Makers Team

A renowned series is not only made by the actors’ performance but also by the efforts of the directors, writers, and producers.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien is gathering love from all over the world, and actors also gain new fans daily. But the series also includes directors like Deng Ke and Gao Zong Kai. They have given their all to transform a script into visuals. Da Sheng was the composer of the theme music of My Girlfriend Is An Alien. The show includes executive producers like Li Eryum, Liu Zhimin, and Zhang Xinyu. The average run time is 45 minutes.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Awards and Achievements

My Girlfriend Is An Alien earned much love from the worldwide audience.

In 2019, My Girlfriend Is An Alien’s lead cast Wan Peng won Tencent Video All-Star Awards for the Most Promising Television Actor.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Latest Updates

Currently, makers have yet to announce the official release date of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3. However, if we look at the previous release dates, we expect it will release in September 2023.

If you haven’t watched this fantastic love drama series, you should stream it on Netflix.

FAQs

How Many Episodes In My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2?

There are thirty episodes in My Girlfriend Is An Alien, Season 2. It premiered on September 16, 2022.

Will There Be Another Season of My Girlfriend Is An Alien?

According to some reports, the Season 3 of My Girlfriend Is An Alien is expected to release on Netflix in September 2023.

What is The Name of the Actress In My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2?

Wan Peng portrayed Chai Xiaoqi in My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Review

After the massive success of My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 1 and 2, fans want to know the official release date, cast members, and the latest updates for the third season. Fans have showered immense love on this romantic comedy series. For that reason, makers now have to think about the third season.

You can imagine the show’s popularity by looking at its IMDb ratings. My Girlfriend Is An Alien has not only achieved 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform but was also nominated for various awards.

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3 Trailer Release

As we mentioned above, there is no official confirmation about the release of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3. Moreover, the trailer for the third season is yet to be released.

When we get further information related to the trailer or teaser of the show, we will add it here so you can get the latest news within a minute.

Final Thoughts

After all of the above discussion, there are some chances of the release of the third season. Hopefully, the detail mentioned above has helped you know the release date, and the actual names of the cast members of My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 3.

The storyline focuses on the two lead characters, Fang Leng and the superhuman girl, Chai Xiaoxi. The chemistry between them left the audience speechless. This romantic fantasy series is worth watching. Stream it now on Netflix and enjoys the love story of a human and an alien.