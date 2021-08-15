Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory is a Japanese manga series. The manga series was written by Ikumi Hino.

The anime television series named Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory is going on, and the sixth episode of it will soon arrive. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory:

The series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory includes animation, comedy, and romance. It follows the story of Nagumo Koushi. The series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory was directed by Shunsuke Nakashige. It was written by Masashi Suzuki. Tomoki Kikuya gave the music in the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.

The series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory is adapted by Asread. The series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory is airing on AT-X, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, BS11, and SUN.

The title of the sixth episode of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory is Sutea Ponders About the Sea – Koushi Makes His Cosplay Debut. Let’s see the cast of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Cast:

Find the cast of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory below.

Yamada Misuzu as Nagumo Koushi Fukuyama Asaki as Frey Nanjou Hikaru as Kouroya Sutea Chiaki Takahashi as Wachi Mineru Ayaka Nanase as Saotome Atena Yuki Yomichi as Hozumi Serene Risako Murai as Senshou Kiriya

Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth episode of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 6 Release Date:

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 6 will air on 18th August 2021. After that, we expect that the seventh episode of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory will air on 25th August 2021.

The first episode of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory was aired on 14th July 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Trailer:

Watch the teaser trailer of the series Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory below.

