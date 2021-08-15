Maestro Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Maestro is an upcoming Telugu film. The film Maestro includes black comedy, crime, and thriller. The film Maestro is the remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun which was released in 2018.

It seems that the Telugu film Maestro will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the Telugu film Maestro.

Maestro:

The film Maestro was directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film Maestro is based on 2018’s film Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan.

Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy produced the film, Maestro. The film Maestro stars Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah.

J. Yuvaraj did the cinematography of the film Maestro. It was edited by S. R. Shekhar. Mahati Swara Sagar gave the music in the film Maestro.

The film Maestro was made under Shresht Movies. Let’s see the cast of the film Maestro.

Maestro Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the Telugu film Maestro below.

Nithiin Nabha Natesh Naresh Ananya Racha Ravi Srinivasa Reddy Tamannaah Jisshu Sengupta Sreemukhi Harsha Vardhan Mangli

Let’s see the release date of the film Maestro.

Maestro Release Date:

The official release date of the Telugu film Maestro is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It seems that the Telugu film Maestro will be released in early 2022 or mid-2022. The shooting of the film Maestro was about to start in November 2020, but it was delayed to December.

It was started in December in Dubai. It took place in Hyderabad in March 2021. But it was on halt because of the coronavirus pandemic for two months – April and May.

It was resumed on 14th June 2021 in Errum Manzil, Hyderabad. It was completed on 20th June. There is one soundtrack in the film Maestro. It is titled Baby O Baby and was released on 16th July 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Maestro.

Maestro Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Telugu film Maestro below.

