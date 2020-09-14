Monday’s lethargy could affect your Amazon orders: study

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET



It’s no secret that we’re all very slow on Mondays, but now a serious study claims that “bad Monday” could negatively affect how long it will take for your next order to arrive from Amazon — or from any other online retailer, for the case.

“Monday sickness” is the documented depression that occurs when you resume work after the weekend. It has been shown to have a negative impact on productivity and human psychology, among other things. Now researchers from Lehigh University, the University of Maryland, and the University of California, San Diego, have shown that it also has a negative impact on supply chains and the speed with which your latest shipment of disposable dishwashers will arrive from the nearest warehouse.

Researchers analyzed more than 800,000 transactions a year from the United States General Services Administration, which is something like the Amazon of the federal government, providing government agencies with all the products, supplies and equipment they need to function. The data set, along with another of similar orders and fulfillment records from a large supermarket chain in China, showed that an order placed and shipped on Mondays takes almost 10 percent longer to deliver than on other days. of the week.

The data also showed that closing on weekends leads to bottlenecks on Mondays and the problem is compounded by the fact that workers who return at the beginning of the week are less efficient and more prone to errors.

The study claims to be the first to look at Monday’s lethargy in supply chains and was published in the December issue of the journal Information Systems Research.

Lead author Oliver Yao of Lehigh said in a statement that many supply chain managers are unaware of this effect and the simple steps they can take to counteract it – like increasing staff, ensuring quality, and even offering free coffee. on Monday.

Unfortunately for workers, however, Yao says the best way to beat “bad Monday” could be to integrate more technology, such as automated order-processing systems, which may come close to erasing the productivity gap at the beginning of the job. week.

“Technology is most useful to replace work when humans are more prone to making mistakes,” the researchers said. “Computer-to-computer links avoid possible human effects resulting from the weekend break.”

The not-so-subtle message is clear: robots and Skynet will come to do your warehouse work if you let Mondays get you down. Or maybe we could all agree to postpone the purchase and hit the “buy” button until Tuesday so that our human beings have a little time to catch up after the weekend.

