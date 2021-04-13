Modern Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a romantic comedy anthology series. It is the based on Modern Love by the New York Times. Recently, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series Modern Love for the second season.

Modern Love Season 1 was released on 18th October 2019 and we can expect Modern Love Season 2 in early 2022.

Modern Love Season 2:

The series Modern Love includes the forms of love such as romatic, platonic, sexual, familial, self love, etc. All the love stories in the series Modern Love takes place in the New York City.

In Modern Love Season 2, we expect to see the different love stories as Modern Love Season 1. The cast of the series Modern Love Season is officially announced.

Modern Love Season 2 Cast:

Gbenga Akinnagbe Susan Blackwell Lucy Boynton Tom Burke Zoe Chao Maria Dizzia Minnie Driver Grace Edwards Dominique Fishback Kathryn Gallagher Kit Harington Garrett Hedlund Telci Huynh Nikki M. James Aparna Nancherla Larry Owens Zane Pais Anna Paquin Isaac Powell Ben Rappaport Milan Ray Jack Reynor Miranda Richardson Marquis Rodriguez James Scully Zuzanna Szadkowski Lulu Wilson Don Wycherley Jeena yi

Modern Love Season 1 includes eight episodes and Modern Love Season 2 will also include eight episodes. Modern Love Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch the series Modern Love, the user will require a subscription.

The series Modern Love was written and directed by John Carney. Choire Sicha, Sam Dolnick, Todd Hoffman, and John Carney were the executive producers of the series Modern Love.

Trish Hofmann produced the series Modern Love. Each episode of the series Modern Love ranges between 29 to 35 minutes.

The series Modern Love was made under Storied Media Group Picrow and Amazon Studios. The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video distributed it.

The shooting of the series Modern Love is going on in Schenectady, New York and Stoneybatter, Dublin, Ireland.

The series Modern Love Season 2 was renewed on 24th October 2019. On IMDb, the series Modern Love has received a rating of 8 out of 10. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Modern Love Season 1.

