Modern Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

By
James Ashley
-
Modern Love Season 2

Modern Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a romantic comedy anthology series. It is the based on Modern Love by the New York Times. Recently, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series Modern Love for the second season.

Modern Love Season 1 was released on 18th October 2019 and we can expect Modern Love Season 2 in early 2022.

Modern Love Season 2:

The series Modern Love includes the forms of love such as romatic, platonic, sexual, familial, self love, etc. All the love stories in the series Modern Love takes place in the New York City.

In Modern Love Season 2, we expect to see the different love stories as Modern Love Season 1. The cast of the series Modern Love Season is officially announced.

Modern Love Season 2 Cast:

  1. Gbenga Akinnagbe
  2. Susan Blackwell
  3. Lucy Boynton
  4. Tom Burke
  5. Zoe Chao
  6. Maria Dizzia
  7. Minnie Driver
  8. Grace Edwards
  9. Dominique Fishback
  10. Kathryn Gallagher
  11. Kit Harington
  12. Garrett Hedlund
  13. Telci Huynh
  14. Nikki M. James
  15. Aparna Nancherla
  16. Larry Owens
  17. Zane Pais
  18. Anna Paquin
  19. Isaac Powell
  20. Ben Rappaport
  21. Milan Ray
  22. Jack Reynor
  23. Miranda Richardson
  24. Marquis Rodriguez
  25. James Scully
  26. Zuzanna Szadkowski
  27. Lulu Wilson
  28. Don Wycherley
  29. Jeena yi

Modern Love Season 1 includes eight episodes and Modern Love Season 2 will also include eight episodes. Modern Love Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

READ  Army Public School Teacher Syllabus PDF Download TGT, PGT, PRT Exam Pattern download at www.aps-csb.in

To watch the series Modern Love, the user will require a subscription. Do not open piracy website or telegram link to download or watch the series like Modern Love because it is illegal and you might get punished.

The series Modern Love was written and directed by John Carney. Choire Sicha, Sam Dolnick, Todd Hoffman, and John Carney were the executive producers of the series Modern Love.

Trish Hofmann produced the series Modern Love. Each episode of the series Modern Love ranges between 29 to 35 minutes.

The series Modern Love was made under Storied Media Group Picrow and Amazon Studios. The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video distributed it.

The shooting of the series Modern Love is going on in Schenectady, New York and Stoneybatter, Dublin, Ireland.

The series Modern Love Season 2 was renewed on 24th October 2019. On IMDb, the series Modern Love has received a rating of 8 out of 10. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Modern Love Season 1.

Check this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here