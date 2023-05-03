Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 Release Date, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

We all know that fans always like to watch supernatural series like Mob Psycho 100, a Japanese Manga-based Supernatural series that Takahiro Hasui and Yuzuru Tachikawa create. Originally the series is adapted from a Shogakukan’s novel, which has sixteen volumes. Mob Psycho 100 series starts with a boy named Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, who has Psychic powers but still finds his real happiness worldwide.

If we speak about the IMDb rating of one such supernatural series, named Mob Psycho 100, then it is 8.6 out of 10.

The very first season of Mob Psycho 100 was released on 12th July 2016, then after the makers also released the second season on 7th January 2019, and by seeing the constant success of the series, the makers also released season 3 on 6th October 2022. And, now fans are eagerly waiting to about the Mob Psycho 100 season 4. Also, the fans need to figure out the happening of season 4.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about the upcoming season of Mob Psycho 100, including whether it will be happening or not, its list of characters, expected storyline, and much more.

Now, let’s start the article by knowing the characters appearing in the upcoming season of Mob Psycho 100.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 Cast Member:

As previously discussed that the Mob Psycho 100 season 4 is not yet declared, also the fans are not aware of the news whether it is happening or not. But, still, if it’s going to happen, the viewers like to see all of their favorite star cast again in season 4.

So, here we are, presenting you the predicted list of the cast member which might appear in Mob Psycho season 4, including;

Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara

Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen

Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda

Akio Otsuka as Ekubo

Yu Shimamura as Ichi Mezato

Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama

Uki Satake as Tsubomi Takane

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa

Takanori Hoshina as Katsuya Serizawa

The above-mentioned is the list of the cast member, but the thing is, it still needs to be confirmed whether season 4 is going to happen or not. So, until that, we can’t share any final news about its casting member.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Overview:

We all know that it is essential to understand the storyline of the previous season before moving ahead with the upcoming one. So, here we will provide a brief overview of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 by seeing which the viewers can try to make assumptions about its upcoming season. Mob Psycho Season 3 was released on 6th October 2022, with 12 episodes.

So, in season 3 of Mob Psycho 100, we saw that Mob fought some of his enemies, many of whom were also seriously injured in that fight. Also, Mob’s supernatural hidden powers are constantly creating trouble for him. Still, he is not finding any way to escape that situation.

On the other hand, viewers have seen that the Mob’s friend, Tsubomi, is all set to move to another place with her family, and Mob also decides to tell Tsubomi about his feelings for love.

But unfortunately, as the Mob confesses to the Tsubomi, she rejects his confession, and she ends the relationship with Mob on the spot. So, the ending scene of the Season 3 is very heart-touching. Mob gets hurt after Tsubomi rejects him, and he is now wholly an emotional boy and starts living alone.

Now that you can watch all of it from the beginning… Check out this Beginners Guide to Mob Psycho 100! 🥄 READ: https://t.co/mgTq5TBqUB pic.twitter.com/6CCDAFLfA1 — Mob Psycho 100 EN (@MobPsychoOne) December 28, 2022

So, Now, fans are excited to know what happens next in the life of Mob. Also, everyone is guessing that there might be a new entry in the forthcoming season, and she will become the love life of Mob and whatnot.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 Expected Plot:

As discussed previously, the makers have not confirmed the forthcoming season of Mob Psycho 100. However, the viewers are still very calm, waiting to know about the storyline of the upcoming season of Mob Psycho.

Thus, after the heart-touching moment at the end of season 3, many fans believed that the Mob would change his entire personality and use his hidden supernatural powers. Also, the makers may introduce new faces in the series, and she might bring so many changes in Mob’s life.

Now, in between so many assumptions, many believe there is no season 4 of Mob Psycho 100. According to them, the Manga series upon which the series is created has only 101 chapters and season 3 covered both the chapters in the previous season.

So, now let us see what the makers have decided for the forthcoming season of Mob Psycho, whether it will happen or not, and many more things are yet to reveal from the makers’ side. Thus, fans must wait a few more weeks for information about the upcoming season 4.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date:

The makers are not giving any surety about the forthcoming season of Mob Psycho 100. So, the fans are perplexed about the same. But if there is Mob Psycho 100 season 4, it might be released in 2026.

"I guess becoming a god isn't so easy after all, Shigeo." Who's ready for Mob Psycho 100 III?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WvwKTnvvO2 — Mob Psycho 100 EN (@MobPsychoOne) October 4, 2022

Still, the viewers have to wait until the makers make an official announcement for the same.

Where to Watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 4?

All the craziest fans of Mob Psycho 100, here we will bring excellent news for you: watching your favorite supernatural series, Mob Psycho 100. So, all three seasons of Mob Psycho are available on its official streaming platform, which is only on Netflix.

And, if there is season 4 of Mob Psycho 100, it will only be released on the same streaming platform.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 Trailer:

We can understand fans are super excited to watch the trailer for Mob Psycho Season 4. But, the thing is, the production team has not confirmed any news regarding the happening of season 4. But we will surely update you with all the information about the forthcoming season of Mob Psycho 100 as and when it is officially announced.

Till that moment, fans can re-watch the trailer of Mob Psycho Season 3, which is linked above, and also keep their eyes constantly on all the following updates.

Bottom Lines:

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the outstanding Japanese Manga Novel-based series with a central theme of supernatural powers. Takahiro Hasui, and Yuzuru Tachikawa create the series. The series mainly focuses on a school-aged boy named Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, and all about his hidden magical powers. Mob Psycho 100 gets a massive success in all three seasons, and fans are also eagerly waiting to know about the forthcoming season of Mob Psycho 100, which is yet not confirmed whether it will be happening. But, the production team has also shared that the spinoff of fans’ favorite series, Mob Psycho 100, will be there, along with its famous star cast.

So, fans stay connected to our website to get all the latest updates about the forthcoming season, Mob Psycho 100, and any new upcoming season or series.