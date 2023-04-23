86 Season 3, Release Date, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

86, also known as Eight Six, is a Science Fiction series based on a Japanese Manga Novel written by Asato Asato and adored by Shirabii. This Japanese Manga series gained so much popularity that the director Toshimasa Ishii decided to make a series of 86 Manga Novels. The first season of 86 was released on 11th April 2021, divided into two parts, and the last episode of part 2 was released on 19th March 2022. The core theme of the series is about a fictional place named San Magnolia, which is constantly fighting with its neighboring country, called the Giadian Empire, for freedom.

If we speak about the IMDB Rating of one of the best science fiction series, 86, also known as Eighty Six, is 8.2 out of 10.

After releasing the first two parts or two seasons of the 86 series, the makers have also announced its forthcoming season and happily shared that they are currently working on it, so only release part 3 or season 3 of the 86 series.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential things about the upcoming season 3 of the 86 series, including its release date, plot, cast member, etc.

Now, let’s start our article by listing the names of the characters who will be a part of season 3 of the series.

86 Season 3 Cast Member:

It is believed that Animation series rarely change their cast members because it affects the whole animation series. Still, there is a high possibility of introducing new characters as per the seasons’ storylines. Now, if we speak about the casting member of the upcoming season of the 86 series, it has yet to be declared, but we predict that the fans will get to see the same characters as it was in its previous season 2, or part 2, which includes.

Maureen Price as Anju Emma

Haruki Ishiya as Daiya Iruma

Asuna Tomari as Shinei Nozen(Child)

Natsumi Fujiwara as Seoto Rikka

Seiichiro Yamashita as Raiden Shuga

Sayumi Suzushiro as Kurena Kukumira

Riho Sugiyama as Henrietta Penrose

Saori Hayami as Anju Emma

Ikumi Hasegawa as Vladilina Mirize

Shoya Chiba as Shinei Nozen

86 Series Overview:

Like we discussed, series 86, Eighty-Six is a science fiction series adapted from a Japanese Manga Novel. Director Toshimasa Ishii directs this series very beautifully; the first season, part 1, was released on 11th April 2021, and then season 2, or part 2, was released on 3rd October 2021.

The series starts with a fictional country named San Magnolia, which was constantly doing war with its neighboring country, called the Giadian Empire, for its freedom.

The Giadian Empire created an autonomous drone to keep their constant eyes on San Magnolia’s activity. Still, within no time, San Magnolia learned about such drones and started researching how autonomous drones work, etc.

Because San Magnolia believed that they dont want to make such a war that created severe injuries to others. But the thing is wrong because every battle causes some lifetime injuries to other people.

In a Nutshell, the entire series revolves around the situation created between the San Magnolia and the Giadian Empire.

86 Season 2 or Part 2 List of Episodes:

The following is the list of the episodes which are a part of season 2 of the 86, Eighty-Six series. With the help of this list of titles, the viewers can get a brief idea about the entire episode.

episode=1: “Welcome.”

Episode=2: “It’s Too Late.”

Episode=3: “Glad To Be Here.”

Episode=4: “Welcome Back.”

Episode=5: “Even So.”

Episode=6: “I Won’t Forget.”

Episode=7: “Visual Commentary Special Episode.”

Episode 8: “The Truth Is.”

Episode=9: “IF There’ Something Worth Dying For.”

Episode=10 ”Stay This Way Forever.”

Episode=11: “Together Unto Death.”

Episode=12: “All That’s Left.”

Episode=13: “At Least as a Human.”

Episode=14: “Shin.”

Episode=15: ”Handler One. “

86 Season 3 Plot:

As previously discussed, the entire storyline is based on a war between two fictional countries. And the fans have also seen that every season starts with a new concept and volume. So, it is challenging to guess the exact plot for the 86 seasons 3.

But, there are many chances that the makers may introduce a few new characters into the upcoming season, along with newly added twists and turns. We have yet to receive any hints regarding the storyline of the upcoming season 3. We’ll make sure to update you once the makers officially announce anything about the 86, Eighty-Six forthcoming season.

86 Season 3 Release Date:



After the announcement of season 3, fans are calmly waiting for its release date. Also, they believed that the 86 seasons three would be released in 2022, but that was not the actual releasing date.

86 (Eighty Six) anime series unveils supporting voice cast, staff, second promo, key visual for an April 11 debut #エイティシックス https://t.co/40RGusr3aK pic.twitter.com/2DY5IFBaqX — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) March 6, 2021

Now, fans hope they might get to see the first glimpse of the forthcoming season of the 86 series by the end of 2023 or the start of 2024. But, we will only give confirmed news regarding the release date once the makers make any announcement.

Where to Watch 86 Season 3?

Many people still need to get a good idea about where the 86 series is available. So, here we share the information that the 86 series is officially streaming on the Netflix platform, where you can find both of its previous seasons.

Also, the upcoming season of the 86 series will be released on the same streaming platform only.

FAQs:

Did the 86 Anime End?

Not at all. The series, the very first season, was released on 11th April 2021, and immediately after season 1, the makers also released season 2 in the same year. Also, they have already announced 86 seasons 3, which will be released by the end of 2023.

Who Kills Shin?

It’s shocking to see that Shin was murdered by his Clones.

86 Season 3 Trailer:

We are still waiting to receive any official news regarding the release date of the Trailer. We hope the makers will announce the trailer by the end of 2023.

Until then, you can rewatch the trailer of the 86 series, season 2, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

86- also known as Eighty-Six, is an outstanding science fiction series directed by Toshimasa Ishii. The main storyline, related to war, attracts fans’ attention. Also, the makers always start the new series with new volumes, so it isn’t easy to know the storyline of the upcoming seasons.

After seeing the excitement of all the 86s fan’s about the 86 seasons, here in this article, we have discussed all the essential things about the forthcoming seasons, including their storyline and cast members, and even shared news related to the release date, which is not disclosed from the maker’s side.

Hopefully, the readers are enjoying reading our articles. Also, please stay in touch with our website, as we regularly post all the latest information about any upcoming series or season. Please comment in our website’s comment section if you have any questions.