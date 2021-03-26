Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know.

The most popular Indian web series Mirzapur is coming back with the third season. It is officially announced that Mirzapur Season 3 will come.

The web series Mirzapur became the most-watched web series. After this, Mirzapur Season 3 was announced. Mirzapur Season 2 was ended with large suspense, and it will be revealed in the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3.

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

In Mirzapur Season 2, in the end, we have seen that Golu and Guddu have shot Munna Tripathi. Munna Tripathi was in the lead role of the web series Mirzapur.

Sharad Shukla has saved the life of Kaleen Bhaiya. He did it because of some reason. Maybe Sharad Shukla and Kaleen Bhaiya will unite together and make the team kill Golu and Guddu.

Kaleen Bhaiya will take revenge from Golu and Guddu because they have killed their son. Mirzapur Season 3 will include more violence compared to Mirzapur Season 2 and 1.

We have seen that the last fight was happened because of Beena. She gave the location and planned to kill Munna and Kaleen Bhaiya, and on the other side, Maqbool has killed Satyanand Tripathi, aka Bauji.

So, there will be one team of Sharad Shukla and Kaleen Bhaiya, and on the opposite, Beena, Golu, and Guddu. So, we expect that there will be the biggest fight ever in the web series Mirzapur Season 3.

Mirzapur Season 3 will be released somewhere in 2022. The release date is not announced yet. If we talk about the cast of Mirzapur Season 3, we can say that almost all the characters who are alive at the end of Mirzapur Season 2 will return in Season 3.

The cast and characters of Mirzapur Season 3 will include Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand “Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit, Shahnawaz Pradhan as Parshuram Gupta, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Sheeba Chadda as Vasudha Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Pramod Pathak as J. P. Yadav, Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav Tripathi, Shernavaz Jijina as Shabnam, and Lilliput as Devdett ‘Dadda’ Tyagi.

It is the complete cast of the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3. In season 1 of Mirzapur, there were nine episodes. It was released on 16th November 2018. In season 2 of Mirzapur, there were ten episodes. It was released on 23rd October 2020.

We expect that Mirzapur Season 3 will consist of 11 episodes, and each episode will have a different title as the previous seasons of Mirzapur.

The web series Mirzapur was created by Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna, and Vineet Krishna. It was directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai.

The running of one episode is between 38-65 minutes. The series Mirzapur was made under Excel Entertainment. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur Season 3 will also be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s watch the trailer of Mirzapur Season 2.

