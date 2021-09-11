Medical Police Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Medical Police is an American television series. The series Medical Police has received a mixed response from the audience. The series Medical Police is full of comedy.

The series Medical Police has received 6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Medical Police.

Medical Police Season 2:

The series Medical Police is not renewed yet for the second season. We expect that it will soon be renewed.

The series Medical Police follows the story of two American physicians in Sao Paulo, Brazil that find a civilization-threatening virus as well as being recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world in order to find a cure as well as uncover a dark conspiracy.

The series Medical Police was created by Rob Corddry, Jonathan Stern, and Kirsten Johnson. The series Medical Police stars Erinn Hayes, Tom Wright, and Rob Huebel.

The series Medical Police was directed by David Wain and Bill Benz. The series Medical Police was produced by Franny Baldwin, David Soldinger, and Marco Fargnoli.

The series Medical Police includes a total of ten episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Medical Police varies from 21 to 28 minutes.

The series Medical Police was made under Abominable Pictures, David Wain Productions, Mister Krister, The Corddry Company, and Warner Horizon Television.

Each episode of the first season of the series Medical Police contains a unique and different title. We expect the same for the second season of the series Medical Police.

We expect that if the second season of the series Medical Police announces, then it will also include a total of ten episodes.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Medical Police, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Medical Police.

Medical Police Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Medical Police Season 2 below.

Erinn Hayes as Dr. Lola Spratt Rob Huebel as Dr. Owen Maestro Lake Bell as Cat Black Jason Schwartzman as The Goldfinch Rob Corddry as Blake Downs Tom Wright as Director Patten Randall Park as Clavis Kim Lilly Singh as Baroness Von Eaglesburg Fred Melamed as Professor Waters Megan Le as Agent Tran Malin Akerman as Valerie Flame Sarayu Rao as Sloane McIntyre Ken Marino as Glenn Richie Eric Nenninger as Collins

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Medical Police.

Medical Police Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Medical Police Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It seems that the second season of the series Medical Police will be released somewhere in 2022. If we get any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Medical Police, we will add it here.

Maybe the second season of the series Medical Police will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The first season of the series Medical Police was released on 10th January 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Medical Police.

Medical Police Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Medical Police Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

Find the trailer of the first season of the series Medical Police below. It was released by Netflix on 19th December 2019.

