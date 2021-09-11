Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Truth Be Told is an American television series. The series Truth Be Told is full of crime, drama, and mystery. The series Truth Be Told has received a positive response from the audience.

Truth Be Told Season 2:

The series Truth Be Told Season 2 is currently airing on Apple TV+. The first season of the series Truth Be Told has received a great response from the audience.

The series Truth Be Told follows the story of a true-crime podcaster who tries to solve the strange surrounding a family patriarch’s death.

The series Truth Be Told has got 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Truth Be Told was created by Nichelle D. Tramble.

The series Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer, Mekhi Phifer, and Michael Beach. The series Truth Be Told includes legal drama and crime drama.

The series Truth Be Told is based on a debut novel titled Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. The series Truth Be Told was made under Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content with an N. Apple Inc. distributed the series Truth Be Told.

The first season of the series Truth Be Told includes a total of eight episodes. The second season of the series Truth Be Told includes a total of ten episodes.

The series Truth Be Told received NAACP Image Award in 2020. Four episodes of the series Truth Be Told Season 2 are already released, and the fifth one will soon be released.

The second season of the series Truth Be Told was confirmed on 5th March 2020. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Truth Be Told, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Truth Be Told Season 2 below.

Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell Michael Beach as Ingram Rhoades Mekhi Phifer as Markus Killebrew Tracie Thoms as Desiree Scoville Haneefah Wood as Cydie Scoville Ron Cephas Jones as Leander – Shreve – Scoville Kate Hudson as Micah Keith David Lyons as Inspector Aames Katherine LaNasa as Noa Havilland Tami Roman as Lillian Scoville Rico E. Anderson as Herbie Nic Bishop as Chuck Buhrman Annabelle Sciorra as Erin Buhrman Molly Hagan as Susan Carver Billy Miller as Alex Dunn Everleigh McDonell as Ella Dunn Brett Cullen as Owen Cave Lyndon Smith Michael Franklin as Young Leader – Shreve – Scoville

Let’s see the release date of the fifth episode of the series Truth Be Told Season 2.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

The series Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 5 will be aired on 17th September 2021 on Apple TV+. The series Truth Be Told Season 2 started airing on 20th August 2021.

The first season of the series Truth Be Told was aired between 6th December 2019 to 10th January 2020 on Apple TV+. The second season of the series Truth Be Told is currently airing on Apple TV+, and it will complete on 22nd October 2021.

If we get any other update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Truth Be Told, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Truth Be Told Season 2 below. It was released on 3rd August 2021 by Apple TV.

