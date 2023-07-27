Mayfair Witches Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need to Know

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is an American drama series combining all the elements of supernatural and thriller dramas. Fans of this fantastic thriller will light up after knowing that Alexandra Daddario, a.k.a. Rowan Fielding, is all set to return for the Mayfair Witches Season 2.



If you have enjoyed Netflix’s one of the most highly anticipated supernatural drama series, Wednesday, or shows like Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, then AMC+’s Mayfair Witches will entertain you more than anything. On top of that, Mayfair Witches Season 1 has also received 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have added possible release dates, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Mayfair Witches Season 2. So let’s get started.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Release Date

Mayfair Witches is one of the most viewed supernatural drama series of AMC+ Networks. The Mayfair Witches series’ first season aired on AMC Networks on January 8, 2023. The show concluded with eight episodes on February 26, 2023.

Since the showrunners conclude the first season, fans eagerly await the second season and wonder whether the Mayfair Witches will return for a second season.

So, guys, we have good news for you all. In February 2023, the show makers, Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, announced the renewal of Mayfair Witches Season 2.

However, the official release date and episode details are yet to be announced. We expect it to be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024. Till then, enjoy the first season of Mayfair Witches Season 1 on AMC Networks.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Contain

Rice’s Mayfair Witches perfectly combines supernatural thriller storylines. The first season of Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice’s one of the most iconic supernatural trilogy novels, ‘Lives of The Mayfair Witches.



The first season’s storyline revolves around a neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), and her fascinating truth about the relationship with the Mayfair dynasty.

In the initial build-up stage, the lead character, Rowan, starts experiencing witch and creepy psychological encounters, leading her life on a roller-coaster journey.

Apart from Rowan Fielding, the show has included various casts and characters in the Mayfair Witches Season 1. As the story progresses, we see Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), an agent of the Talamasca. Interestingly, this character combines two different characters, Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner.

Not only that, but the show has also featured Annabeth Gish in the role of Rowan’s mother, Deirdre Mayfair. Hannah Alline portrayed the role of Suzanne. And Charlayne Woodard played the role of Cortland’s cousin, Jean Mayfair.

Overall the show perfectly combines a well-written supernatural and thriller storyline with a team of talented star casts.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers have not shared the Mayfair Witches Season 2 release date. Also, the name of cast members is unavailable for the same.

However, here we have added a complete Mayfair Witches Season 1 list. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the second season.

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Jack Huston as Lasher, a powerful

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding

Ravi Naidu as Samir

Hannah Alline as Suzanne

Geraldine Singer as Millie Mayfair

Jen Richards as Josephine Mayfair (Jojo)

Suleka Mathew as Arjuna

Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair

Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the makers have only confirmed the renewal of Mayfair Witches Season 2, but the official episode titles are yet to be available.



Still, here, we have provided a complete list of Mayfair Witches Season 2 episode titles.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 01 – The Witching Hour

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 02 – The Dark Place

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 03 – Second Line

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 04 – Curiouser and Curiouser

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 05 – The Thrall

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 06 – Transference

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 07 – Tessa

Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 08 – What Rough Beast

Where To Watch Mayfair Witches Season 2?

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is considered one of the most viewed supernatural thriller drama series of AMC Networks, and fans will be delighted to learn that the show makers have already confirmed the renewal of Mayfair Witches for a second season.

The magic continues. #MayfairWitches will return for a second season! pic.twitter.com/1ZsEWmrME2 — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) February 3, 2023

However, if you are new to the Mayfair Witches world and looking for the right platform to binge-watch all the episodes, head to the AMC Networks. Here you will get all the latest episodes of Mayfair Witches Season 1. Further ahead, the second season will likely be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Mayfair Witches Season 2?

The Mayfair Witches is a complete set of supernatural and thriller dramas, and its fanbase is increasing daily.



The first season of The Mayfair Witches premiered with a set of eight episodes. Therefore, Mayfair Witches Season 2 will run for eight episodes too.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Makers Team

A well-versed actor and actress couldn’t succeed without the backing of a well-written storyline. Not only that, but the production unit and the members involved play a vital role in the success of a show.

The storyline of Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice’s Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The author, Anne, has a profound grip over gothic and erotic fiction and is popularly known for her novel series, ‘The Vampire Chronicles.’

“Mayfair Witches” has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans. https://t.co/D7vwxGBOGy — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2023

In addition, American screenwriter and producer Esta Alice Spalding and Michelle Ashford worked as the creator and developers for the Mayfair Witches Season 1. Not only that but the writer and creators have also served as the show’s executive producers along with Christopher Rice, Jeff Freilich, and Mark Johnson.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer Release

The show runs for only one season, and the makers have already confirmed the renewal of Mayfair Witches Season 2. However, when writing this article, the showrunners have not released the official trailer for the Mayfair Witches Season 2.

However, here, we have added a trailer link for the Mayfair Witches Season 1. Click on the link above and watch 2 minute Mayfair Witches Season 1 official trailer. Furtherahead, when we receive the official trailer for the second installment, we will update it here.

Bottom Thoughts

So finally, now you have all the information about the Mayfair Witches Season 2 official trailer. Undoubtedly, the showrunners and author Anne Rice have worked so well that fans are now curiously looking for all the minute details of the Mayfair Witches Season 1.

The fans are also highly excited to see further story progression with the second run of the Mayfair Witches Series. Since the showrunner has not confirmed the official release date for the Mayfair Witches Season 2, millions of fans are eager to know about the official release date for the second run.

However, once we receive the final confirmation from the showrunners, we will provide you with all the latest information. Till then, enjoy the Mayfair Witches Season 1 and stay connected to our website to get the latest updates on your favorite shows.