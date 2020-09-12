Magic Leap seeks buyer: report

Sarah Tew / CNET



The company Magic Leap, creator of the eponymous augmented reality glasses, is looking for a way to stay in the market and one of the options it is considering is to go on sale.

The company is reportedly working with an advisor to explore different options, including forming a partnership or selling a significant portion of the business, according to a Bloomberg report published on March 12. Magic Leap believes that the sales proposition could be successful with companies like Facebook or the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson. According to the report, Microsoft or Amazon could also be on the list of potential buyers.

Magic Leap was founded in 2011 with funding from Google. The company spent $ 2.3 billion to create its augmented reality glasses, the Magic Leap One, which launched at a price of $ 2,295 in 2018, but was not well received in the market. Despite this, Magic Leap recently said that they are working on new glasses, the Magic Leap 2, for 2021, glasses that would supposedly be better oriented to the end user and that would be possibly cheaper in price.

