Lucifer Season 6 Download & Watch at Netflix – Predicted Ending Release date

Lucifer is a popular show, under the urban fantasy genre. It follows the life of Lucifer Morningstar, the devil who abandons Hell; instead, here, he and goes on a vacation to Los Angeles. He also runs a Lux club, offering favors. Before we predict the ending of season 6, Let’s look back at the previous season’s plot.

Lucifer Season 1

Lucifer Morningstar decides to take a vacation and abandons his duty in hell, and lands in the city of angels – Los Angeles solving murder cases alongside the homicide detective of the LAPD, Chloe Decker.

Lucifer Season 2

The Goddess of creation, Lucifer’s mother, descended on earth. To ensure the lives of earthly people, Lucifer brings justice to his mother by dealing with his father, God.

Lucifer Season 3

Chloe learns the truth about Lucifer and leaves the scene. But works with him to take down a crime boss for once and all. But Hey! Lucifer got his wings back.

Lucifer Season 4

Eve pays him a crucial visit, at a very frictional point! While Chloe keeps questioning her choices about Lucifer.

Lucifer Season 5

Here’s the thing: Lucifers ends his vacation and goes back to hell. But Lucifer’s twin brother comes to earth and damages all of Lucifer’s relationship. While God is finding a successor for his throne.

Lucifer Season 6: Supposed Ending

There will be a time jump, and season 6 will not focus on any specific villain but on the core cast. It will follow Chloe’s life where she no longer is a detective while we might see Lucifer ascending the throne as God.

Lucifer season 6 Release Date

Originally, season 6 was never supposed to happen. But thanks to Netflix picking up the show since its cancellation and reviving it from season four onwards and the countless petitions that saved the show. Netflix revealed the release date for Lucifer at ComicCon. The release date has been fixed for the 10th of September.

Lucifer season 6 cast

The cast of season 6 includes

Lauren German as Chloe

Tom Ellis as Lucifer

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze

Rachael Harris as Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Lucifer, an urban fantasy show, will complete 7 years on September 10, 2021, bidding a bittersweet or happily ever after farewell to the fans.