Los Angeles formally asks for Weinstein’s transfer to stand trial

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office formally asked the New York authorities that Harvey Weinstein be transferred to try him for several sexual assaults allegedly occurred in California.

Continuing the extradition process, Los Angeles County Attorney Jackie Lacey filed a request for temporary custody of defendant Harvey Weinstein on July 20 to return to Los Angeles County and face criminal charges. The authorities in New York are expected to hold a hearing to consider this request, ”the Angelina Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The all-powerful Hollywood producer, now behind bars, has been charged with various sex crimes in Los Angeles.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said at a news conference in January when she released the first Los Angeles allegations. against the producer.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on February 18, 2013, Weinstein allegedly raped a woman in a Los Angeles hotel after forcing her to enter her own room.

The following night, still according to the indictment, the producer sexually assaulted another woman in a hotel room in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

For these two cases, the precise accusations that he will face are for rape, forced oral copulation and sexual penetration with the use of force, in the case of the first woman, and sexual assault with retention with respect to the second.

In April, the Prosecutor’s Office added a further sex crime charge against Weinstein due to an alleged assault that occurred in a hotel on May 11, 2010.

Weinstein could be sentenced to a maximum of 29 years in prison for the Los Angeles trial, which would add to the 23 that the New York judge has already ruled for rape and sexual assault.

The condemnation of Weinstein in New York marked a great victory for the #MeToo movement in its feminist fight against sexual abuse and assault.

Weinstein’s request for a move to Los Angeles comes a day after a California appeals court agreed with actress Ashley Judd that her complaint against the producer for sexual harassment could take its course.

This decision was an important victory for the actress, whose accusation for sexual harassment had been rejected in 2019 by a federal judge in Los Angeles on the understanding that, at the time of the alleged crime, the artist did not have a professional relationship with the famous and now imprisoned producer.

“Their relationship consisted of an intrinsic power imbalance in which Weinstein was uniquely situated to coerce and take advantage of Judd by virtue of his professional position and influence as a famous producer in Hollywood,” the court of appeals explained in his decision in favor of the actress.