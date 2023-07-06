Lockwood And Co. Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Who can beat American superheroes when it comes to fighting against supervillains and ghosts? If this question were raised a few years ago, we would be unaware, but now we have British superheroes or, let’s say, a ghost-hunting agency that is on a mission to secure the citizen of London.



Yes! You guessed it right. We are talking about Lockwood And Co. drama series. This supernatural-thriller drama is an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s most iconic creation of the same name. Later, famous comedian and filmmaker Joseph Murray came forward to release this fantastic show. Lockwood And Co. Season 1 was released on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

Will the show makers release another season of Lockwood And Co? Will fans have to settle with only one Lockwood And Co. series installment? This blog post will cover all the Lockwood And Co series details. We have added Lockwood And Co. Season 2 release date, cast members list, and trailer updates here.

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Release Date

Jonathan Stroud and Joseph Murray’s supernatural-thriller drama Lockwood And Co premiered on Netflix on January 27, 2023. With the first season’s release, fans are demanding the second part for the same.

But hold on! The renewal of any series or show does not depend on emotional factors but requires the same popularity. Lockwood And Co. Season 1 has received 7.4 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform.

Apart from this, the makers have also stated that Lockwood And Co. has the potential to return with the second installment. But unfortunately, they haven’t announced the release date for the second installment of Lockwood And Co. If the creators plan to release the second part of the series, it may be released by the end of 2024.

Lockwood And Co Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

If you like to watch action-adventure and supernatural drama series like Stranger Things, then Joe Cornish’s detective-thriller series, ‘Lockwood And Co.’ can be your next binge-watch material.

Lockwood And Co. Season 1 revolves around Britain, ghosts, and fictional charcters like Lucy Carlyle, George Karim, and the proprietor of Lockwood And Co., Anthony Lockwood. The storyline includes a haunted England where ghosts have to make havoc in the city and to nullify them, teenagers have formed a company named, ‘Lockwood And Co.’

As the story progresses, we see Lucy and other teammates’ superhuman powers. They all grouped to counter the ghosts and mysteries. Despite the show being an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s novel of the same name, Lockwood And Co. Season 1 has maintained the dignity of the plot.

Moreover, the first season of Lockwood And Co. has also featured Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Louise Brealey, and many others. In the following sections, we added a list of cast members and updates about the Lockwood And Co. Season 2 trailer.

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Cast Members

Lockwood And Co. Season 1 was a hit, and fans have praised the efforts of the people who brought such a fantastic series.

Since the showrunners have yet to reveal the list of cast members for Lockwood And Co. Season 2, we have added the names of cast members for the first season.

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Montagu Barnes

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Bronwyn James as Sergeant Wade

Andrew Woodall as Jacobs

Lily Newmark as Norrie White

Louise Brealey as Pamela Joplin

Lily Nichol as Ellie

Sandra Huggett as Mrs. Carlyle

Nigel Planer as Sir John Fairfax

Sharon Morgan as Mrs. Hope

Ishtar Currie-Wilson as Annabel Ward

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode List

No official information is available for the Lockwood And Co. Season 2 episodes.

However, we have provided a list of the episode titles of Lockwood And Co. Season 1. It will help you to binge-watch the whole season.

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 01 – “This Will Be Us”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 02 – “Let Go of Me”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 03 – “Doubt Thou The Stars”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 04 – “Sweet Dreams”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 05 – “Death Is Coming”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 06 – “You Never Asked”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 07 – “Mesmerised”

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Episode 08 – “Not The Eternal”

Where Can I Watch Lockwood And Co Season 2?

Supernatural and thriller drama series often fascinate the viewers to watch the series in one go. Famous shows like Stranger Things and The Midnight Club has received great response from audience and critics.

However, if you haven’t enjoyed the first season of Lockwood And Co., you should watch it on Netflix. Here, you will find all the episodes of Lockwood And Co. Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Lockwood And Co Season 2?

When writing this article, makers have not said a word about the release of Lockwood And Co. Season 2. They haven’t revealed the exact episode list for the second season too.

HERE IT IS! Presenting the fabulous #Lockwoodandco trailer!

In an interview, the creator of Lockwood And Co. Season 1 stated that the first season combined the book’s two parts. Also, if we look at the previous season, Lockwood And Co. Season 1 was released with eight episodes. So to maintain consistency and quantity, the showrunners may drop eight or eight plus episodes in the second season of Lockwood And Co.

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Production Team

There is no doubt that Lockwood And Co. Season 1 has earned so much love and respect from all over the globe. But, very few of you may know that Lockwood And Co. is adopted from Jonathan Stroud’s famous book of the same name.

Later, It was created and developed by Joe Cornish. Also, directors like William McGregor and Catherine Morshead joined the developer to direct the series. In addition, Rachael Prior and Nira Park served as the executive producer of Lockwood And Co. Season 1.

Lockwood And Co. Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Lockwood and Co season 1 was the perfect combination of teen adventure with a lot of magic and a sense of horror that excited the audience to binge-watch the whole season. Since the show was released on Netflix on January 27, 2023, many fans, especially the young audience, have been wondering about the show’s renewal for a second season.



But here, we have bad news for you all, the show makers have finally canceled the show on Netflix. So fans won’t see Lockwood and Co season 2 anymore. Even though the show has received a good amount of watch hours from all over the globe, makers have decided to stop further production for the Lockwood and Co. drama series.

Lockwood And Co Season 2 Trailer Release

At the moment, the official trailer for Lockwood And Co. Season 2 is yet to be announced. But the creators released the Lockwood And Co. Season 1 trailer on January 13, 2023.

Here, we have added the Lockwood And Co. Season 1 trailer to give you a brief overview of the first season.

Bottom Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about Jonathan Stroud’s supernatural drama series, ‘Lockwood And Co. Season 2.’ as mentioned above, the show has the potential to release the second installment, but the show makers have not announced the exact release dates. But still, we can assume that it will return for sure, and fans will see Lockwood And Co. Season 2 in the spring of 2024.

Finally, if and when the showrunner or the cast members announces anything about Lockwood And Co. Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. But for that, all you need to do is keep checking our website regularly to get more information about your favorite shows.